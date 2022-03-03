Kelly Crow overwhelmed Republican opponent John Minchew in Tuesday’s race for Fort Bend County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1, Place 1.
Voters handed Crow 8,633 votes, or 64.9% of the 13,302 votes cast in the Republican primary race on Tuesday.
Minchew took home 4,669 votes, or 35.1%.
Crow presently serves as Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace. However, she chose to run for Precinct 1 when precinct boundary lines were redrawn in January.
