Fort Bend County residents scrambling to be tested for Covid-19 swamped the county’s testing hotline last week.
County officials responded to the public’s concerns by offering more opportunities to be tested for Covid.
“Since we started offering free COVID-19 testing in 2020, Fort Bend County has carefully and diligently monitored the needs of the community when it comes to testing and vaccination, County Judge KP George said.
“Based on our findings, we have always adjusted the testing and vaccination capacity upon the needs of the community.”
To make an appointment at one of the four County test sites: Rosenberg Annex, North Katy Annex, Four Corners Community Center, and Fifth Street Community Center, residents are asked to call 281-633-7795.
Due to a sharp increase in demand this week, Fort Bend County residents calling the COVID-19 hotline may be experiencing longer than normal hold times to schedule an appointment for testing.
Others may have received a busy signal when the county’s phone system reached capacity.
“We ask for the public’s patience as the calls are answered in the order in which they are received,” George said.
“From day one, we have been adamant about testing and proving Fort Bend County residents access to testing and vaccines,” George added.
“Under the advisement of our health authority and medical partners, we have changed our testing structure and capacity based on need, and that’s the reason we are in the top percentage of testing and vaccinations in the state, so the increase in demand is no different. We’re taking the necessary steps to accommodate the surge.”
“To better serve the community, we have proactively added more staff and testing appointments to increase testing capacity. We are also partnering with our faith communities who have expressed an interest in providing testing sites by connecting them with vendors to provide testing. We have also added a remote site for county employees and first responders, to support the continuity of County business functions. In addition, we are in negotiations to launch additional COVID-19 test sites.”
The number of COVID tests performed at County testing locations has almost tripled. Fort Bend Health & Human Services performed less than 500 tests for the entire month of November. To date, Fort Bend HHS has performed over 1,300 tests in December.
The data collected from Fort Bend HHS shows 897 residents have tested positive since December 20, the highest since April/March of 2020. Additionally, the age group most infected with the virus is under 50.
The majority of the vaccines being administered in the county are for the COVID-19 booster shot. The CDC recommends everyone ages five years and older get a COVID-19 vaccine to help protect against COVID-19. Anyone ages 16 years and older can receive a COVID-19 booster shot. six months after their second dose of the vaccine. Anyone five and older who needs a first or second dose can receive them as needed at all four testing locations.
“I strongly recommend to our residents, who are not vaccinated, to get the vaccine, if they are eligible. The best defense against the variants of COVID-19 is awareness, testing, and the vaccine,” said Judge KP George.
As people gather indoors with family and friends for the holidays, Judge George urges the public to adhere to the CDC’s recommendations of wearing face coverings, avoiding large crowds, and social distancing where possible. For more information go to https://www.fbchealth.org/
