The number of new Covid-19 cases in the past week in the state rose to 23,363, and deaths more than doubled to 209, according to the Coronavirus Resource Center at Johns Hopkins University.
The number of lab-confirmed Covid-19 hospitalizations dropped slightly, with 755 reported across the state by the Texas Department of State Health Services. Statewide, some 6.8 million Texans have contracted Covid since March 2020 when the first case appeared in Fort Bend County, the state of Texas reported.
Worldwide, some 509 million individuals have contracted the virus. and over 6.2 million have perished from it, according to the State Health Services Covid-19 online dash board.
In Fort Bend County, 1,247 individuals have perished from Covid since the virus first reared its ugly head in March 2020, the Fort Bend County Health and Human Services reported on its online Covid-19 dashboard. Over the last 26 months, 161,959 individuals in Fort Bend County have contracted the virus, the county reported.
A total of 161,762 residents have been tested at the county’s free test sites since March 2022 and 231,882 individuals have received at least one shot of the Covid vaccine at the free test sites, the county reported.
A total of 231,882 doses of free vaccine have been administered by the county’s health and human services department since vaccine has been available, the health department announced.
More than 1.2 million doses have been provided by all vaccine providers, including the county, private practitioners, hospitals, etc. Right at 61,797 residents have been partially vaccinated (the number of Fort Bend County residents who have received a single dose of a two-series vaccine).
Just over 203,500 residents have received the additional dose or booster shot, the health and human services department reported.
And 505,405 residents have been fully vaccinated (the number of Fort Bend County residents who have received both doses of a two-series vaccine or have received a single dose of a one-series vaccine), according to the county’s online Covid-19 dashboard. Seventy-five percent of residents five years old or older have had at least one vaccine shot and 95% of residents 65 years old or older have received at least one dose of vaccine, the county reported.
