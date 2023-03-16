Fort Bend County commissioners will vote Tuesday on whether to spend more than $4.7 million on 15 ambulances from Rush Truck Center using the Certificates of Obligation bond fund.
The fund could also purchase $272,500.50 worth of Tahoe vehicles for the sheriff’s office.
Four would be replacements for the Juvenile unit, while two would be additions to the sheriff’s office, per the agenda. The funds would come from the county’s Certificates of Obligation bonds.
Tuesday’s meeting will begin at 1 p.m. inside the courthouse on the second floor of 401 Jackson Street.
Commissioners also are scheduled to host four public hearings concerning traffic control plans throughout the county.
The areas include Jordan Ranch Section 39, Pct. 1, Blue Jay Landing Pct. 2, Caldwell Ranch Boulevard Phase II Street Dedication, Pct. 2. Trammel Fresno Road within Cambridge Falls Section 1 and Teal Run Section 18, Pct. 2.
If accepted, the traffic zone would establish a 25-mile-per-hour school zone speed limit on Trammel Fresno Road from 200 feet east of Winfield Lakes Trail to Missouri City city limits.
