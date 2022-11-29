Pecan Grove Municipal Utility District and the Fort Bend County Commissioners Court entered into an interlocal agreement for additional law enforcement services Tuesday.
The agreement authorizes, but does not require, FBC Sheriff Eric Fagan to provide additional law enforcement personnel to Pecan Grove.
The term of the agreement expires Sept. 30, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. unless terminated with 30 days advance notice or unless the district defaults in payment.
Pecan Grove assumes 95% ($307,750) of the total estimated cost ($323,950), which amounts to a monthly payment of $25,650 to the county.
Salary and fringe benefit totals account for $252,540 of the total amount. The actual cost of the contract will be reviewed at least semiannually and no more than quarterly, at the discretion of the Fort Bend County Auditor’s Office.
Proper notification of any changes will be sent no later than 60 days following the end of the period being reported.
The district also agrees to pay 95% of allowances and benefits, including but not limited to:
■ Workers compensation/unemployment
■ Health and life insurance
■ Any overtime incurred at the request of the district
■ Any overtime incurred because of circumstances related to the area
■ Death and dismemberment insurance
■ Cost of living adjustments Law enforcement officials assigned to Pecan Grove are required to spend at least 95% of their working time within the geographical boundaries of the district.
The motion passed unanimously. Commissioners Court also unanimously approved action on Modification No. 2 to award by the Executive Office of the President to increase the amount of the High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area program (HIDTA) award by $109,000, resulting in a revised total award of $1,081,618 with no cash match required by the county for the period ending Dec. 31, 2023.
HIDTA, created by Congress with the Anti-Drug Abuse Act of 1988, provides assistance to federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement agencies operating in areas determined to be critical drug-trafficking regions in the United States.
Fort Bend County is considered one of 33 active HIDTA-designated counties.
To qualify for consideration as a HIDTA, an area must meet the following criteria:
■ The area is a significant center of illegal drug production, manufacturing, importation or distribution
■ State, local and tribal law enforcement agencies have committed resources to the drug trafficking problem in the area, thereby indicating a determination to respond aggressively to the problem
■ Drug-related activities in the area are having a significant harmful impact in the area and in other areas of the country
■ A significant increase in allocation of federal resources is necessary to respond adequately to drug-related activities in the area.
