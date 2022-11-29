Pecan Grove Municipal Utility District and the Fort Bend County Commissioners Court entered into an interlocal agreement for additional law enforcement services Tuesday.

The agreement authorizes, but does not require, FBC Sheriff Eric Fagan to provide additional law enforcement personnel to Pecan Grove.

The term of the agreement expires Sept. 30, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. unless terminated with 30 days advance notice or unless the district defaults in payment.

Pecan Grove assumes 95% ($307,750) of the total estimated cost ($323,950), which amounts to a monthly payment of $25,650 to the county.

Salary and fringe benefit totals account for $252,540 of the total amount. The actual cost of the contract will be reviewed at least semiannually and no more than quarterly, at the discretion of the Fort Bend County Auditor’s Office.

Proper notification of any changes will be sent no later than 60 days following the end of the period being reported.

The district also agrees to pay 95% of allowances and benefits, including but not limited to:

