Fort Bend County is demanding a consulting firm repay roughly $25,000 it was paid to conduct COVID-19 outreach services.
Next Wave Strategies, hired by the county for $345,000 to create a communication plan through social media and “grassroots strategies” — knocking on doors — to clear up confusion about the COVID-19 vaccine, submitted questionable expenses, according to the county auditor. July 2021 timesheets include billing of hours worked for the company’s two employees, Shekira Dennis and Erika Johnson, for 867 hours each at $59.36 per hour, totaling $102,839.25.
“Shekira and I worked in lockstep appropriately to manage the project,” Johnson said in the audit about questions about the identical time sheets. “Due to that fact, our activities mirrored each other.”
Next Wave Strategies’ phone number has been disconnected and neither of the two employees could be reached for comment.
Fort Bend County has paid out $102,237 in invoices on the contract and, as a result of the audit, has frozen future payments and requested a return of roughly a quarter of the amount paid so far.
The audit claims only 75% of the billed work can be substantiated.
The audit also claims the firm did not comply with terms of the original agreement.
