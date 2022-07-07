The Fort Bend County Commissioners Court met Tuesday for an update about the county’s Childcare Voucher Program as it advances through its next phase.
Program Administrator Qaiser Imam updated the county commissioners on what the program has done since receiving an additional $2 million in October 2021.
“Our net funding is $1.564 million with our $1,500 voucher,” Imam said. “It’s about 1,043 vouchers that are budgeted. We have 1,117 vouchers that have been issued. This program was not created to hand away the allocated funds on day one and say we are done. We saw a greater need as families went back to the workforce.”
Imam has seen residents take advantage of the vouchers especially as life began to normalize.
“There is about a 75% redemption rate of the vouchers that we are issuing,” Imam said. “When parents apply, they provide us with documentation and a need. The program is designed where that parent may not even end up using the voucher because they are fixing out the mechanics of the voucher.”
The funds did not go directly to the parents but to the childcare center where parents wish to send their child.
“There is a significant lag when we find out if they are eligible and their third month payment takes place,” Imam said.
When the program was created during the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic, the goal was to provide child care cost assistance to local families.
Since its March 2021 launch, the county has provided 1,661 vouchers for $2.04 million.
The latest phase of the program that debuted in October 2021 offers a voucher for each child up to three per family.
County families can receive a voucher for up to $500 per child to be used at any licensed childcare facility in the county.
Parents must qualify based on criteria in line with ARPA grant funding.
The commissioners also approved a request from the Texas Department of Transportation to temporarily close the intersection of FM 1463 at Crossover Road.
The agency is planning to reconstruct and widen the section of the highway, Assistant County Engineer Chris Debaillon said.
The road closure begins July 15 at 9 p.m. through 5 a.m. July 18.
If weather is an issue, the construction would be delayed to “one of the following two weekends,” Debaillon said.
