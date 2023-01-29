This past week’s rainstorm and flooding event in Fort Bend County should remind residents to be extra cautious on roadways and not underestimate the force and power of water.

Local officials are urging residents to take FEMA’s slogan “Turn Around, Don’t Drown!” seriously and to avoid walking, swimming or driving through floodwater.

Director of Health Communication, Equity and Engagement Kaila Williams details the risks flood waters present to the community.

“Swiftly moving shallow water can be deadly and even shallow standing water can be dangerous for small children,” Williams said. “Check local alerts and news reports on hazardous conditions in your area. Always follow warnings about flooded roads and road closures. Driving into flood water is dangerous and should be avoided in almost every case.”

National Weather Service data finds that more deaths occur yearly due to flooding than any other thunderstorm-related hazard.

Many of the deaths occur in cars swept downstream, Williams said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that more than half of all flood-related drownings occur when driving into hazardous flood water.

