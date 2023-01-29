This past week’s rainstorm and flooding event in Fort Bend County should remind residents to be extra cautious on roadways and not underestimate the force and power of water.
Local officials are urging residents to take FEMA’s slogan “Turn Around, Don’t Drown!” seriously and to avoid walking, swimming or driving through floodwater.
Director of Health Communication, Equity and Engagement Kaila Williams details the risks flood waters present to the community.
“Swiftly moving shallow water can be deadly and even shallow standing water can be dangerous for small children,” Williams said. “Check local alerts and news reports on hazardous conditions in your area. Always follow warnings about flooded roads and road closures. Driving into flood water is dangerous and should be avoided in almost every case.”
National Weather Service data finds that more deaths occur yearly due to flooding than any other thunderstorm-related hazard.
Many of the deaths occur in cars swept downstream, Williams said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that more than half of all flood-related drownings occur when driving into hazardous flood water.
The CDC states that the second-highest percentage of flood-related deaths is from walking into or near flood waters.
The NWS proclaims six inches of fast-moving flood water can knock over an adult, 12 inches can carry away most cars and two feet can carry away SUVs and trucks.
If caught in a flooding incident, Rosenberg Police Chief Jonathan White warns residents of the possible fatal outcomes.
“We would remind everyone not to enter floodwaters on the roadway,” White said. “The water depth can be misleading and what may appear as minor road flooding may cause your vehicle to stall and become inoperable, placing your life, good Samaritans and first responders’ life in jeopardy. It is just not worth it.”
Williams adds that every resident should have a “basic emergency kit” inside their car.
Supplies to keep handy include:
-Flares or reflective triangle
- Cat litter or sand (for better tire traction)
Drivers should also keep a sharp tool such as a knife or hammer to cut their seatbelt or break their window if flood waters enter their vehicle and an escape is needed, White said.
“This can happen very quickly and every second counts,” White said. “Purchase these tools and research the most effective ways to use them.”
White advises drivers to stay on the main highways and avoid underpasses and exit ramps as they tend to hold the deepest waters.
In the case of an emergency, officers have the equipment necessary for rescue.
“The Police Department has secured highwater rescue vehicles which allow us to respond to critical life-saving emergencies where high water becomes a barrier for our normal vehicles,” White said.
