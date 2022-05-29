The Fort Bend County Commissioners Court on Tuesday approved making a grant application to the Kevin and Avonte Program to reduce injury and death of missing people with dementia and developmental disabilities.
The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office requested authorization to pursue the U.S. Department of Justice grant for $120,183.11.
If approved, the grant will purchase technology for Project Lifesaver from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30, 2024.
“This grant will fund 10 additional receivers placed at sites around the county, outfit our two helicopters with receiver units and 225 transmitters provided to families with members diagnosed with cognitive conditions such as Alzheimer’s and autism,” Kelly Fortune, Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, said.
The county will not be required to match the cash or repay any amount.
The court also unanimously agreed to begin negotiation for several projects.
Approved during Tuesday’s meeting was negotiating with Brazos Commercial Roofing for a roof replacement at the Jane Long Annex at 500 Liberty St.
CMC Development and Construction Corp. will be sought after to handle the building of the Arboretum Cricket Complex at 15928 Old Richmond Road.
Construction will include a canopy of approximately 800 square feet, a batting cage area of approximately 840 square feet, and a 4-inch thick by 4-inch wide sidewalk per the plans.
The complex will also include an LED scoreboard, fencing, concrete masonry, screen wall and electrical for all lighting.
LS Construction Co. was chosen to handle the construction of the arena canopy at the county fairgrounds.
Commissioners also approved closing parts of Cottonwood School Road for the Bamore Road Segment No. 2 project.
The road will be closed for 72 hours starting on Thursday, according to a Texas Sterling Construction Co. statement.
Residents can watch a video of the full meeting online at http://fortbendcountytx.swagit.com/play/05242022-838/#0.
