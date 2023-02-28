County obtains $4 million grant to restore historic Black cemetery

Former Congressman Pete Olson, left, talks with Precinct 4 County Commissioner Dexter McCoy about plans to restore the historic grave sites and cemetery at Bates-Allen Park in Kendleton. McCoy announced Monday that his office had secured a $4 million grant for maintenance and expansion of the cemetery.

When former Congressman Pete Olson showed Dexter McCoy the deplorable state of the historic grave sites and cemetery at Bates Allen Park last Juneteenth, the young man vowed if he were elected to county government he would find the funding to restore the sites and keep them maintained for future generations.

McCoy was elected Precinct 4 county commissioner five months later and 60 days after taking office had secured $4 million in grant money for the redevelopment and preservation of the grave sites and historic Oak Hill cemetery.

The funding will also be used to amplify the area with an educational center, reflection pool, pathways and more. Once completed, the site will be called the “African American Memorial Park.”

“It is my hope that by this time next year we will be well on our way to breaking ground on this most historic and monumental location,” McCoy told a gathering of dignitaries, Black leaders and Kendleton citizens at a news conference on Monday at Bates Allen Park.

“At the end of Black History Month we gather here at this most sacred place on a most sacred day for a most sacred occasion.”

That sacred place and sacred occasion: Benjamin Franklin Williams, the first Black state representative in Texas, died on Feb. 27, 1886, and is buried a short walk away from the podium where Dexter spoke.

“Mr. Williams is buried here. And it’s on his legacy and in his honor that we gather today,” McCoy said.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.