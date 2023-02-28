County obtains $4 million grant to restore historic Black cemetery

Former Congressman Pete Olson, left, talks with Precinct 4 County Commissioner Dexter McCoy about plans to restore the historic grave sites and cemetery at Bates-Allen Park in Kendleton. McCoy announced Monday that his office had secured a $4 million grant for maintenance and expansion of the cemetery.
When former Congressman Pete Olson showed Dexter McCoy the deplorable state of the historic grave sites and cemetery at Bates Allen Park last Juneteenth, the young man vowed if he were elected to county government he would find the funding to restore the sites and keep them maintained for future generations.
McCoy was elected Precinct 4 county commissioner five months later and 60 days after taking office had secured $4 million in grant money for the redevelopment and preservation of the grave sites and historic Oak Hill cemetery.
The funding will also be used to amplify the area with an educational center, reflection pool, pathways and more. Once completed, the site will be called the “African American Memorial Park.”
“It is my hope that by this time next year we will be well on our way to breaking ground on this most historic and monumental location,” McCoy told a gathering of dignitaries, Black leaders and Kendleton citizens at a news conference on Monday at Bates Allen Park.
“At the end of Black History Month we gather here at this most sacred place on a most sacred day for a most sacred occasion.”
That sacred place and sacred occasion: Benjamin Franklin Williams, the first Black state representative in Texas, died on Feb. 27, 1886, and is buried a short walk away from the podium where Dexter spoke.
“Mr. Williams is buried here. And it’s on his legacy and in his honor that we gather today,” McCoy said.
Kendleton was the first Freedman’s Town in Texas, McCoy informed the audience. After the end of the Civil War, six Black families purchased property in what is now Kendleton — land that was barely farmable, he said.
“Still, they built a thriving community on the ground where we stand today,” he noted. “Buried in the fields behind us, are visionaries and people who contributed so much to the community and to the country that we hold so dear.”
Also buried in the park are members of the family of the first Black sheriff in Fort Bend County, “and so many others whose legacy is that of hope for a brighter future,” McCoy said.
McCoy applauded those who helped maintain the cemetery over the decades.
“We would not be here today, were it not for hard work of many people over the years who have picked up the mantle and maintained these grave sites and kept alive the memory of those buried here.”
Olson, who retired from Congress in 2021, said he first visited the grave sites at Bates Allen Park while writing an essay for a newspaper column.
“I came out here last February and I was surprised, angry, disgusted and hurt by what had happened his grave and every grave in this park,” he said.
Olson said he couldn’t find Williams’ grave. He found Williams’ son’s grave but he couldn’t find Williams’ tombstone, which Olson knew to be nearby.
Digging through weeds, fire ants and a snake, Olson found the toppled over tombstone, he told the crowd.
“(Sadly), We let that happen here in Fort Bend County,” he said.
Since then, volunteers have visited the park three times to work on restoring and cleaning up the grave sites and long-lost Oak Hill Cemetery — on Juneteenth, MLK Jr. Day, and President’s Day (Barbara Jordan’s birthday).
“It’s a great day for a celebration for the heart and soul of Fort Bend County,” said Olson, who was first elected to Congress in 2009. “We have a lot of hard work to do, but together we can fix this problem and make Fort Bend County the heart and soul of America.”
Former Kendleton Mayor Carolyn Jones said she appreciates the attention the grave sites and historic cemetery are getting.
“I have family buried here,” she said prior to Monday’s news conference. “I’m the great-great-great-great granddaughter of slaves so I appreciate everything everyone is doing to ensure they are not forgotten. They helped build Kendleton and made Fort Bend County the great place it is today.”
