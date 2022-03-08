Fort Bend County has lowered the Covid-19 threat level from level orange to level yellow, which indicates the threat of people catching Covid-19 in Fort Bend County is not very high.
The announcement came at a press conference held by Fort Bend County Judge KP George on March 4.
The county has been at level orange since Oct. 17, 2021, Level orange was designated for moderate to significant community risk.
Level yellow is designated for low to moderate risk of Covid-19 spread.
Residents are still advised to avoid gatherings of 10 or more people and non-essential travel.
Additionally, they’re advised to avoid visiting vulnerable populations such as nursing homes and hospitals.
County health authorities continue to strongly recommend residents wash hands frequently and practice good hygiene to help prevent the spread of the virus.
George said residents are still advised to wear masks and practice social distancing whenever possible.
The first confirmed case of Covid-19 outside of the federal quarantine site in San Antonio was on March 4, 2020, in Fort Bend County.
George said the county has done well to protect its residents in that two year span.
“Two years ago, we started a journey and we didn’t know what was headed our way,” George said. “But together, we stepped up to the plate to meet the challenge of protecting our residents.”
Fort Bend County has one of the highest vaccination rates in the state. According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 77 percent of county residents, ages five and older, have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19. At least 87 % have received at least one dose of vaccine. Additionally, 97% of those 65 and older have received at least one dose.
“Fort Bend County leads the state in the fight against Covid-19 through our testing and vaccination efforts,” George said. “From day one, we knew we were in a fight to slow the spread of the virus, especially in our most vulnerable communities.”
There have been more than 231,000 Covid-19 vaccines administered in Fort Bend County.
Since tracking began, there have been 135,000 confirmed cases in the county. Of those, 132,229 have recovered and 1,200 have perished from the novel coronavirus.
Of those who have died from Covid, 641 have been 70 years old or older, according to the county’s health and human services department, which is tracking the virus’ impact. A total of 279 of the deaths have been people 60-69 years old and 163 of the deaths have been people age 50-59.
Services related to Covid-19 including testing, vaccination and booster shots are available to Fort Bend County residents free of charge. To learn more or finding a testing / vaccination site, visit fbchealth.org or call (281) 633-7795.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.