County leaders address mail-in ballot SNAFU

Fort Bend County voters who registered to vote decades ago may find out that the information they provided back then — or didn’t provide — now prevents them from voting by mail.
Or at least causes a delay in them receiving a mail-in ballot.
That’s because voters may have not provided driver’s license numbers or Social Security numbers back in the day because they were not required. Or they may not remember what they provided.
However, new election laws passed last session require Texans to provide identification in the form of a driver’s license or Social Security number to vote in future elections.
About half of the mail-in ballot applications received by the Fort Bend County elections administrator have been rejected for missing information or because the information doesn’t match.
County leaders discussed the SNAFU brought about by Senate Bill 1 during a news conference Friday.
The speakers were mostly Democrat office holders, including County Judge KP George, District Attorney Brian Middleton, County Attorney Bridgette Smith-Lawson and state Rep. Ron Reynolds. Also speaking was Cynthia Ginyard, chair of the Fort Bend County Democratic Party, and county Elections Administrator John Oldham, who said his office is politically neutral. George acknowledged the issues facing mail-in voters and said his office was attempting to help voters navigate the new election laws.
Despite the problems with the mail-in voter applications, he encouraged residents to find a way to cast their ballots.
“As our country and our county become more diverse, it is important that everybody exercise their constitutional right to vote,” George said. “A lot of people fought and died for those rights and we should not take it lightly, especially after the 2020 election.”
As of Friday, more than 503,000 residents were registered to vote in the upcoming primary elections.
Election Day is March 1. Mail-in applications must be in the elections administrator’s office by close of day Feb. 18.
To vote by mail, residents must be 65 years old or older, ill, out of the country at the time of the election, expectant mothers, or in jail on election day.
Oldham encourages voters who want to cast mail-in ballots to provide both a driver’s license number and a Social Security number (or the last four digits) on their mail-in ballot applications so that at least one of the numbers matches previous information. And even though half of the mail-in ballot applications have been denied, there’s still time before the March 1 primary elections to vote by mail, Oldham said.
But he encouraged voters to move quickly as the deadline is quickly approaching.
His office is sending out rejection notices as soon as they discover flaws in the mail-in ballot applications, he said. He said his office rejected more than 260 mail-in ballot applications so far, and has received more than 2,000 mail-in ballot applications in the past two days.
He expects more applications to be denied as those applications are inspected. Oldham said his office cannot yet mail out mail-in ballots even if the mail-in applications are correct because his office does not have the envelops required by law.
He said the state-approved vendor is expected to provide the required envelopes in time to mail out all the approved mail-in ballots before election day. Still, county leaders are encouraging all voters to consider voting in person this March just in case the mail-in ballot application SNAFU isn’t cleared up in time.
District Attorney Brian Middleton said the new restrictive election laws will come back to haunt Republicans.
“Contrary to popular belief, I think these legislative changes are going to motivate voters to go vote,” he said. “Don’t get angry, get even. The best thing you can do now is make a plan to vote.”
As did Reynolds before him, Middleton urged voters to find a way to cast their ballots.
“Figure out what the new rules are, abide by those rules, and go vote,” he said. “It may be inconvenient to vote under these new rules, but you still have a right to vote, and it is worth it to make a plan to go vote in person. If you don’t like these (rules), that’s more reason to go vote.”
