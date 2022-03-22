On Monday afternoon, Fort Bend County Judge KP George lowered the county’s COVID-19 threat level from yellow to green. This is the lowest the threaat level has been since the pandemic began more than two years ago.
The green threat level represents minimal and controlled level of COVID-19 spread in the county. Residents are advised to resume normal contact with others such as personal or private travel unless they are sick. Residents are also encouraged to continue practicing proper hygiene and social distancing when possible.
The threat level was lowered from orange to yellow on March 4, the second anniversary of the first COVID case in the state.
The announcement came during a press conference at Fort Bend County Courthouse in Richmond. Judge George praised the county’s vaccination efforts as the primary reason for lowering the threat level.
“This is a team effort from our medical community, our hospital systems, our clinics and all our medical partners,” George said. “They all played a major role in vaccinating the most people possible in Fort Bend County.”
Fort Bend County is one of the largest in the state but it also has one of the highest vaccination rates per capita, George said. Per county officials, 87% of residents ages 5 and up have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 78% of those in the same age group are fully vaccinated. This includes 97% or those ages 65 and older, deemed higher risk for severe complications.
George attributes the vaccination effort to the variety of resources providing vaccines to residents: large vaccination centers, pop-up sites and a mobile unit capable of bringing vaccines to those unable to travel to do it themselves.
More information on the current threat level and recommendations from county officials, visit coronavirusfortbend.gov.
