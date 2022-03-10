The Fort Bend County Commissioners established a Medicaid Administrative Claiming Fund during Tuesday afternoon’s meeting that could reimburse administrative Medicaid programs.
County officials voted unanimously to transfer $138,592.65 from the fiscal year 2021 budget to establish the fund.
The revenue generated from the fund will be used by the local Health & Human Services and Behavioral Health Services.
Reimbursements occur on the percentage of allowable time passed by the Random Moment Time Study, the percentage of clients in the respective district, and the number of participating staff.
These also include services such as Medicaid eligibility determination, outreach and informing including referral, coordination and monitoring of Medicaid services, officials said.
RMTS is a tool used by the school-based Medicaid program to measure what a person is doing during a moment of time of the workday.
Funds will be distributed between Health & Human Services and Behavioral Health Services based on the percentage of staff participating in the RMTS, which determines the revenue claimed, officials said.
Three easements worth more than $100,000 were also purchased by county officials using the mobility bonds fund.
The easements were purchased to accommodate drainage and ditch improvement throughout the county.
The first easement was an 11,928 square foot piece of land at FM 359 Road south of 3724 FM 359 in Richmond. The parcel cost the county $55,831.33.
The second was a smaller 92 square foot piece at 3724 FM 359 Road for $1,795.33.
The final piece was 7,757 square feet of combined land at 3622 FM 359 Road worth $48.706.16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.