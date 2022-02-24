Fort Bend County residents have cast more than 30,000 early voting ballots for the March 1 primary elections. According to registration data, there are 504,630 county residents eligible to vote in the primaries.
As of Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m., a combined 30,007 ballots have been cast in-person and via mail-in ballots according to the most recent data provided by Fort Bend County. This value includes both Democratic and Republican primary voters.
There have been 26,391 total ballots counted in-person. These numbers are split 12,206 (Democrat) and 14,185 (Republican).
As of the time of this reporting, 5,989 requests for mail-in ballots have been logged. 2,303 ballots have been returned, meaning 3,686 mail-in ballots have been counted. The ballots not returned were added to the in-person ballots to provide the total ballot number calculated above.
Democratic primary voters have requested 4,189 mail-in ballots. 1,631 (38 percent) have been returned. Compared to 1,800 Republican mail-in requests with 672 (37 percent) ballots returned.
The final day for early voting in the March primary is Feb. 25. Final statistics on early voting numbers should be available over the weekend.
Election day is Tuesday, March 1. Ballots include candidates for federal, state and county positions. Fort Bend County residents can cast their ballots at any of the 24 voting sites in the county.
For more information on early voting, including sample ballots, voter registration information and polling locations, visit the Fort Bend County website: fortbendcountytx.gov
Data for this article came from the Elections/Voter Registration Department of the Fort Bend County website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.