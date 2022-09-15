Fort Bend County Commissioners Court approved the creation of a new Justice of the Peace position in Precinct 2 to better serve the residents of Needville.
Precinct 2 Commissioner Grady Prestage, citing the adoption of the county’s redistricting map, made the motion to create the new Justice of the Peace positions within Precinct 2.
Fort Bend County Commissioners voted 4-1 to create a new position in Precinct 2.
Currently, the Justice of the Peace office for Precinct 2 is located in Missouri City (Place 1) and serves both Missouri City and Needville residents. The creation of the new Justice of the Peace (Place 2) position will allow the city of Needville to have its own Justice of the Peace office.
“Whatever we can do to best support the people who reside within Fort Bend County, and in this instance, Needville in Precinct 2, I’m all for it,” said Fort Bend County Judge KP George. “We want to make access to the courts easier for our residents.”
In closed session, county commissioners unanimously voted to appoint Attorney Michael “Cody” Moore as Justice of the Peace of the newly created position.
Moore will begin his term on Oct. 1. Moore, and his wife, Justine, have lived in Needville since 2003. He has been a practicing attorney in Fort Bend County since 2016, primarily focused on family law, property, and small business litigation.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.