The Fort Bend County Commissioners Court unanimously chose to add $375,000 to the base grant amount of $500,000 for the Public Health Fellowship Program.
The Department of State Health Services offers funding to local health departments to hire public health practitioners for a one year fellowship program — June 1, 2022 to May 31, 2023 — to assist with public health experience, professional development and career guidance.
“This grant, received originally in July, was for health disparities with no contractual part of it at all,” Health Director Jacqueline Johnson-Minter said. “It’s for community health workers, outreach and communication specialists and a health equity leader who researches chronic diseases and areas that have had a lot of impact due to Covid.”
Fort Bend County will receive funding for five additional fellowship programs at $75,000 each for the one year programs.
The new programs will be for graduate students to do projects in areas of need under the health office, she added.
This funding will be added to the contract for the health disparities grant and will create and pay for five full-time positions within the programs, Johnson-Minter said.
The commissioners also approved a request from LJA Engineering regarding street repair that closes Mount Logan on Monday between the intersections at River Run Road and Deer Valley.
County inspection found that the area needed new pavement for the roadway and due to the scope of the repair, the roadway needed to be closed for approximately 10 days or when repairs were completed.
Electronic signs were placed at the intersection of Sienna Parkway and Mount Logan to advise residents.
Drivers will still have access to the Sawmill Lake Recreation Center and the existing neighborhoods, officials said.
Officials also closed Greenbusch Road between Gaston Road and Westheimer Parkway for approximately 12 weeks.
The closure is a part of the project to begin road paving and drainage of Greenbusch Road.
The project will ultimately lead to the demolition of the bridge crossing Buffalo Bayou.
RAC Industries will create a southbound detour in Saddlespur Lane to direct non-local traffic around the closure, Project Manage Anthony Chapa said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.