Fort Bend County has agreed to pay $26 million to an asset manager to operate the EpiCenter once it is completed — but not every commissioner was on board with the deal.
Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers, whose precinct includes Katy and Sugar Land, said he believes the city of Rosenberg should help fund the EpiCenter’s management contract.
The commissioners court voted 4-1 to pay Stonehenge Assett Management $26,782,115 to run the EpiCenter for the county. The contact is effective “upon substantial completion of the project” until July 25, 2032.
The county will pay $1.2 million immediately so Stonehenge can hire workers, train them, advertise its opening and upcoming events, and so on.
Precinct 2 Commissioner Grady Prestage made the motion to approve the arrangement and it was seconded by Precinct 1 Commissioner Vincent Morales. Precinct 4 Commissioner Ken DeMerchant and County Judge KP George also voted yes.
Meyers was the lone dissenting vote.
“I really believe the city of Rosenberg should participate in the cost of this deal,” he said.
“To me, it’s unfair to the rest of the cities that are funding their own venues — and that has nothing to do with Stonehge — but that’s my feelings on the deal.”
Meyers was troubled for two reasons: the $6.4 million the county will spend on the lease expense and Rosenberg’s lack of participation.
“One of the things that I find that is not included is our lease expense, which is $6.4 million,” he noted.
A Stonehenge spokesman said the lease expense will be offset by economic impact of EpiCenter.“Most of the economic impact isn’t coming to the county, it’s coming to the county, it’s coming to the businesses, most of which are located in Rosenberg,” Meyers noted.
“My difficulty is there is no revenue source to help fund that $6.4 million lease expense.”
He said third-party participants fund venues they operate.
“We have three cities that have venues. Katy has the Merrell Center, Stafford has the Stafford Centre and Sugar Land has the Smart Financial Centre,” he explained.
“All three of those cities basically consider this as a competitive venue that will take business away from them. Do you agree with that?”
“No sir,” said the Stonehenge spokesman. “We took that into consideration with the design of the facility. Studies indicted a specific demand thus designed accordingly.”
He said the EpiCenter complements the ag investment the county already has in the area. He may have been referring to the nearby Fort Bend County Fairgrounds.
He said the EpiCenter will not host venues similar to those in Katy, Sugar Land and Stafford.
Meyers said he still thinks the whole arrangement is unfair.
“One of the things I’ve been somewhat concerned about is the other cities and their venues, those cities essentially pay for their venue,” Meyers reiterated.
“This venue is going to be situated in Rosenberg, which frankly is going to get the majority of the benefits, because that’s where it is located, that’s where people will go eat and stay and etcetera. The other cities are paying basically 100% of their (venues) costs, and in our particular siltation, Rosenberg isn’t participating at all.”
He said Rosenberg’s lack of participation has been noted across the county.
“It is something the rest of the cities in the county look at and feel that it is somewhat unfair, that they are funding their venue and a venue that is funded by the county, which means it is funded by them also, since there is a shortfall of $6.4 million per year, from a tax standpoint, they are having to help fund that.”
Rosenberg Mayor Kevin Raines said he did not want to comment on the issue.
The EpiCenter is projected to open sometime in mid-July 2023.
Under the arrangement, Stonehenge will also receive 3% of the gross profits and sponsorship and advertising compensation of 22%, roughly $250,000 per year.
Meyers also took the opportunity to remind taxpayers that the county chose not to borrow the funds or seek a bond issue — which would require voter approval — but pay for the EpiCenter through a lease agreement.
However, the lease agreement will cost the county $178 million in payments over the 30-year term of the lease, he noted.
Had the county simply borrowed the money in mid-2021 when rates were lower, the cost to the county would have been $144 million over the 30-year period, Meyers added.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.