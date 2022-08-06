Andy Meyers

Fort Bend County has agreed to pay $26 million to an asset manager to operate the EpiCenter once it is completed — but not every commissioner was on board with the deal.

Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers, whose precinct includes Katy and Sugar Land, said he believes the city of Rosenberg should help fund the EpiCenter’s management contract.

The commissioners court voted 4-1 to pay Stonehenge Assett Management $26,782,115 to run the EpiCenter for the county. The contact is effective “upon substantial completion of the project” until July 25, 2032.

The county will pay $1.2 million immediately so Stonehenge can hire workers, train them, advertise its opening and upcoming events, and so on.

Precinct 2 Commissioner Grady Prestage made the motion to approve the arrangement and it was seconded by Precinct 1 Commissioner Vincent Morales. Precinct 4 Commissioner Ken DeMerchant and County Judge KP George also voted yes.

Meyers was the lone dissenting vote.

“I really believe the city of Rosenberg should participate in the cost of this deal,” he said.

