Rosenberg City Council members reviewed an early draft of a proposed spending plan for fiscal year 2023 during Tuesday night’s meeting.
Assistant City Manager Joyce Vasut summarized the proposed budget for the council and then talked about the proposed tax rate — or the lack of a proposed tax rate.
Vasut said she doesn’t have enough information at this time to adequately propose a tax rate but expects it to come in near the “voter approval rate.”
The “Voter Approval Rate” allows a 3.5% increase in the maintenance and operations portion of the budget and must take into consideration sales tax revenue, she said.
A tax rate that is higher than the “voter approval rate” requires voter approval. She said the tax rate likely will come between the voter approval rate and the the “No New Revenue Rate,” which is the rate needed to generate the same tax revenue as last year.
If the final tax rate comes in above the “No New Revenue Rate” but below the “Voter Approval Rate,” the council must hold a public hearing on the tax increase, publish a notice of the proposed tax increase in the newspaper, and hold a public hearing on the proposed tax rate.
She expects the voter approval rate to be less than the current tax rate of 38 cents per $100 value. Vasut discussed revenue projections, personnel costs, debt and projected property tax rates.
She said city staff hopes to present the proposed budget to council at the Aug. 2 meeting. For the 11th year in a row, the council appears primed to lower the property tax rate.
The council can lower the property tax rate because of the increased value of property within the city limits more than makes up for the loss. Revenues highlights include:
■ Revenue income will allow the city to adopt a balanced budget.
■ Sales tax revenues are projected to be approximately $19,750,000 in fiscal year 2023 — $4.5 million greater than the fiscal year 2022 budgeted amount of $16 million.
■ Property tax revenues are projected below the fiscal year 2022 budgeted amount by approximately $600,000.
■ Solid waste revenues in the amount of $4.9 million were moved from the general fund to the new enterprise fund to more properly account for the solid waste operations, which will result in the total general fund revenues being less than last year due to the reclassification of solid waste operations.
Vasut took time to discuss in detail the sales tax revenue the city receives each year.
Vasut said the city’s sales tax revenue has more than doubled in the past 10 years, from $9.5 million in fiscal year 2012 to almost $21 million in 2022.
“The past two years we’ve seen some large increases in sales tax (revenue) and that’s main due to our sales tax rebate agreement,” she explained. “Yes, these increases are great, they help us out, but I just want to note that 40% of our sales tax is generated from one source, which is tied to the sales tax rebate agreement, and this agreement is dependent on the sale of construction material. So a decrease in construction will directly affect our sales tax revenues.”
Highlights of the sales tax revenue include:
Sales tax revenue accounts for 50% of the city’s general fund revenue.
Of the 8.25% of sales tax collected by Rosenberg merchants on the sales of goods and services each month, the state of Texas keeps 6.25% and the city of Rosenberg receives 2%.
Of the 2% of sales tax revenue the city gets to keep, 1% goes to the general fund, a one-half percent is allocated to reduce property taxes and a one-half percent goes to the Rosenberg Development Corp.
The city received $32.5 million in sales tax revenue during the past 12 months. Of that amount, the city retained $27.5 million and the remaining $5.5 million went to the sales tax rebate agreement.
Of the $27.5 million, the city allocated $12.8 million to the general fund (47%), $8.1 million went to lower the property tax (30%) and $6.4 million (23%) went to the RDC.
The $8.1 million in sales tax revenue that went into the property tax reduction fund reduced the property tax rate by 22 cents per $100 value. n The sales tax rebate agreement does not impact the property tax reduction fund.
“And another note I’d like to make, should sales tax (revenue) decrease in the future — which is very possible if construction slows down — in the future our property tax rate may actually have to go up to make up for reduced sales tax (revenue) because they are directly tied to each other,” Vasut said. “Our property tax rate has been dropping for a long time, but for the past few years this additional sales tax (revenue) has really offset that. But if sales tax would go the opposite direction, then we would have some issues with funding and the property tax (rate) may have to go back up to offset the reduction in sales tax (revenue).”
Vasut said the city will collect property taxes on $3.8 billion worth of property within the city limits, or $500 million more than last year.
The proposed spending plan also calls for paying off $1.7 million in debt. She also outlined the budget process:
Aug. 2 or Aug. 9 — Staff presents budget to council. Set public hearing date on proposed budget.
Aug. 9 — council takes record vote on proposed tax rate. Council conducts workshop on proposed budget.
Sept. 6 — public hearing on proposed tax rate. Adopt ordinance approving fiscal year 2023 budget. Vote on proposed tax rate.
See Vasut’s entire presentation on the city of Rosenberg’s website under the “Government” tab. Click on “Agendas and Minutes.”
