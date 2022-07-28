Rosenberg City Hall

Rosenberg City Hall is located at 2110 Fourth St.

Rosenberg City Council members reviewed an early draft of a proposed spending plan for fiscal year 2023 during Tuesday night’s meeting.

Assistant City Manager Joyce Vasut summarized the proposed budget for the council and then talked about the proposed tax rate — or the lack of a proposed tax rate.

Vasut said she doesn’t have enough information at this time to adequately propose a tax rate but expects it to come in near the “voter approval rate.”

The “Voter Approval Rate” allows a 3.5% increase in the maintenance and operations portion of the budget and must take into consideration sales tax revenue, she said.

A tax rate that is higher than the “voter approval rate” requires voter approval. She said the tax rate likely will come between the voter approval rate and the the “No New Revenue Rate,” which is the rate needed to generate the same tax revenue as last year.

If the final tax rate comes in above the “No New Revenue Rate” but below the “Voter Approval Rate,” the council must hold a public hearing on the tax increase, publish a notice of the proposed tax increase in the newspaper, and hold a public hearing on the proposed tax rate.

She expects the voter approval rate to be less than the current tax rate of 38 cents per $100 value. Vasut discussed revenue projections, personnel costs, debt and projected property tax rates.

