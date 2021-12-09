The Rosenberg City Council voted Tuesday to move forward with the Travis Park splash pad and Seabourne Creek Park nature center projects despite the possibility of a lawsuit.
The council voted down a petition demanding the city halt both projects or put them before voters for a second time.
The petition, led by former Mayor Bill Benton and present city councilman Tim Krugh, had 370 signatures and was written in a way that forced the council to approve one of the two petitioners’ demands or face legal action.
It was never made clear who would bring legal action against the city if the council voted against the petition¹s demands.
The council discussed the issue at length during Tuesday night¹s council meeting and decided to fulfill the wishes of voters who had approved both projects in November.
Benton and Krugh were not in attendance Tuesday and no one spoke in favor of the petition.
Council member Tim Anders, who signed the petition, drew the ire of speakers.
“Shame on councilor Anders for signing (the petition) and most of all, shame on council member Krugh, who blatantly ran a petition that was intended to cancel the votes of 12,240 people,” said former council woman Alice Jozwiak. “Krugh has disgraced his position on this council. I personally do not believe any councilor, any mayor — anybody serving up here — has a right to run a petition. That is not your job. And that needs to be stopped. You don¹t work for Billy Benton. You work for me. You work for the citizens of Rosenberg.”
Why is this on the agenda again?
Benton and Krugh first attempted to file a referendum with the city, but it was rejected because it wasn't submitted within the 30-day time line required by city charter.
Had it qualified, the referendum would have repealed the results of the 2020 election.
Then they filed an initiative, which unlike a referendum, does not call for repealing the election results. The initiative only seeks to prevent the city from contracting with or funding the nature park or splash pad or calls for the council to put the issues before voters a second time.
Citizens outraged
Some citizens were upset that Benton and his supporters were attempting to overthrow the will of the people.
Jozwiak said the council discussed and debated both projects time and time again since 2018 before “finally, it was, like, we’ll let the people settle it, and it was put on the ballot.
“Now, somebody who was elected (points to Tim Krugh's vacant seat) by people right here in this city,” doesn’t want to accept the results of the election, she said.
Jozwiak, never one to mince words, said Krugh solicited 254 signatures on 25 pages of the petition and Benton collected 106 signatures on 10 pages after the November election.
When the first petition failed because of technical error (it wasn’t turned in within the time allotted), Krugh and Benton returned with a second petition, she said.
She commended Anders for voting at a recent council meeting to move forward with the projects but scolded him for signing the petition in the first place.
Former city council woman Lynn Moses also excoriated Benton, Krugh and Anders for seeking to nullify the election results.
“I think it’s very important the council listens to the voters,” she said.
“I am a little upset with Tim Krugh not being here since he’s part of the petition, and so are you, Mr. Anders. You took an oath to listen to the citizens and carry out what we wanted, wether you like it or not, and I have a problem with any council member undermining the city and the citizens.”
Council members who led the petition drive or signed the petition should be held accountable for the costs and the lost time associated with attempting to overturn the will of the people, she said.
“You citizens need to pay attention to who you (elect), and who is going to listen to you,” she said. “Because, that’s what they’re supposed to do. But this previous council, (led) by Mayor Benton, and (Tim Anders) and (Tim Krugh) have undermined the citizens.”
Former Rosenberg Mayor Lupe Uresti Cabello also asked the council to fulfill the wishes of the people.
“Being a former council person and also the mayor, I have never encountered something like this where you can beat and beat and beat something to death,” she said.
She reminded the council that voters have already spoken on the issue and the majority favored the construction of a splash pad and nature center.
“Elections are sacred,” she said.
The council accepts the results of an election — good, bad, or indifferent— and fulfills the wishes of the majority of the voters whether the council supports the issues or not, she said.
“To me, the people have spoken,” she said. “(these projects) have been beaten and beaten to death. Do the will of the people.”
According to City Attorney Brandon Morris with the Randle Law Office, the splash pad has been on the city’s agenda 24 times since 2018 and has been the subject of two public hearings, three petitions, one resolution and one election.
The nature center has been on the city’s agenda 29 times, and has been the subject of two public hearings, three petitions, a resolution and an election, he said.
Rosenberg businessman James Urbish voted for the nature center but against the splash pad. However, he said he believes the project should move forward because that’s what the majority of citizens wanted.
“I was against the splash pad from the get-go, but I feel we’ve all been played,” he said.
“We’ve been played to get political gain and get an issue going at campaign time, around election time. The same people who are not on council now are trying to pull some strings.”
He didn’t say who was pulling strings but it is clear he was talking about Benton and his supporters.
Urbish said he supports moving forward with the projects for another reason.
“I think we need to go ahead and build this thing” because of rising costs of construction and materials, he explained.
Zach Lambert said he was disheartened to learn the council was once again discussing the merits of the splash pad.
“I’m disappointed it’s back on the agenda again,” said the father of three.
“We’ve got to learn to let our yes be yes and our no be no. The people of our community voted.”
He wondered aloud what would happen if every one petitioned election results they didn’t like. “We’d have petition after petition after petition.”
He said he considered speaking about the adverse effect of having too few amenities and how it could harm the city’s chance of attracting new business to the area or how play benefits education. But he said he figures the council has discussed those issues in the past.
Instead, Lambert chose to discuss the impact the splash pad would have on neighborhood children.
“Close to Travis Park, we got 963 elementary students, 3,075 secondary students. That’s a total of 4,038 of school-age (children) right in that little radius,” said Lambert, a member of the Lamar Consolidated ISD school board.
“(The splash pad) can benefit them, but it will also benefit all of Rosenberg and all of Fort Bend County. We want to be a destination city. We have to provide (amenities) and opportunities to be a destination-worthy (community).”
Council’s hands tied
“What happens if we vote no to both the ordinance and the ballot?” council member Susan Euton asked Morris.
“What the city charter says is you have to do either A or B within 10 days of being presented with a certificate of sufficiency (the petition meets charter requirements). If you do neither, the city would likely face a declaratory judgment action compelling you to do one or the other. So most likely you would face a lawsuit if you voted no to both.”
Here’s how the item was worded on the agenda:
“Consideration of and action on Ordinance No. 2021-33, an Ordinance amending the City of Rosenberg Code of Ordinances by adding a new Sec. 2-70; prohibiting the City Council of the City of Rosenberg, any of the City of Rosenberg’s affiliated organizations or corporations, employees, or agents, from engaging in the employment, retaining, or contracting of any and all third parties, contractors, engineers, or architects for the purpose or intention of studying, designing, or construction of either a splash pad or a nature center; providing for severability; and providing for an effective date.”
Morris said the agenda item essentially prohibited the council and future councils from ever hiring or contracting third parties to design or construct a nature center or splash pad.
The second agenda item related to the petition gave the council the option to call a special election to allow voters the opportunity again to vote on the projects.
Here’s how the agenda item was worded: “Consideration of and action on Ordinance No. 2021-34, an Ordinance ordering a special election to be held on May 7, 2022, for the purpose of submitting to the qualified voters, for adoption or rejection, a proposed ordinance; and making provisions for the conduct of the election.”
Mayor Kevin Raines said he received lots of phone calls from citizens who said the language on the November ballot was “diluted and convoluted” and they didn’t understand what they were voting on.
Raines asked City Secretary Danyel Swint to read the ballot language.
“It seemed pretty clear to me but can you read it for the audience?” he asked.
Swint read the ballot language for the splash pad (Proposition H on the November 2020 election): “Shall the city of Rosenberg pass a proposition to approve construction and maintenance of a splash pad with construction costs to be paid by the Rosenberg Development Corp. in the amount not to exceed $575,000 and the maintenance and operation costs of $62,000 per year to be expended from the city’s general fund.”
She said 5,786 citizens voted in favor of the proposition and 4,768 voted against it.
Swint then read the ballot language for the nature center (Proposition I on the November 2020 election): “Shall the city of Rosenberg pass a proposition to approve construction and maintenance of a nature center with construction costs in the amount not to exceed $3 million, including up to $385,000 to conduct an engineering plan and with maintenance and operation costs of $125,000 per year to be expended from the city’s general fund.”
She said 6,496 voters approved the proposition and 4,092 voters rejected it.
Raines then had City Manager John Maresh reassure citizens that the splash pad was to be funded entirely from the Rosenberg Development Corp, which Maresh did.
Raines also assured citizens that the funding of the splash pad did in no way deplete the RDC’s ability to fund other projects. He said the $585,000 in no way crippled the RDC.
“I just wanted to make sure we didn’t rob Peter to pay Paul,” Raines said.
Council member Isaac Davila assured Raines: “It’s always been an RDC project.”
Morris said the proposed legislation would be unconstitutional but the city would be unable to decide the legality of the proposed ordinance until after it is adopted or approved by voters.
“In my opinion, this petition does attempt to thwart the will of the electorate which did speak on this issue,” Euton said. She said she would only vote for either agenda item “under duress.”
Davila said he supports moving forward with the projects as that is the will of the people.
“The voters voted for it and we need to do it,” Davila said.
Mayor Pro Tem Marc Morales also believed the people had spoken and said he would vote against the petition demands.
Anders did not comment on the issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.