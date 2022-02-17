Rosenberg City Council members unanimously approved plans for constructing new sidewalk sections in five areas around the city during fiscal year 2022.
The areas selected are intended to help lead more people to commercial areas of Rosenberg and help the city’s economy.
The council approved sidewalk construction in the following areas: Avenue F, Becerra Park, Jennetta Street, Walnut Avenue and Wilson Drive. The estimated budget is approximately $233,294 which will come from leftover funds from completed projects. These areas were presented to councilors through a list prepared by the Rosenberg Development Corporation (RDC).
An area along Commercial Drive was also originally on the RDC’s list of approved areas for sidewalk construction to be sent to City Council for approval. However, during the RDC’s February meeting, RDC Vice President John Herne suggested those funds would be better used split between Walger Avenue, Brooks Avenue and Southgate Drive.
The original suggested budget was around $340,000 before removing the Commercial Drive areas.
While the remaining five areas will move forward to construction, the RDC is currently working on an updated map to include the discussed areas. Interim Director of Economic Development Jackie Wehring said the proposed areas could be included in future phases of sidewalk construction planning.
The selected areas were chosen from a combination of internal RDC discussions and comments from the community.
Ultimately, proposed sidewalks should lead people to places where they can stimulate the economy and, in the case of the Becerra Park additions, improve quality of life at city parks.
“We try to have the sidewalks lead from residential areas to commercial corridors,” Wehring said.
Typically, sidewalk installations are budgeted annually, but they were not last year.
“There was just funding that remained over the years in their [the RDC’s] project fund. And this year, although we didn’t decide to budget any new monies, we still brought this forward to spend the monies that were remaining,“ Assistant City Manager Joyce Vasut told city council members during a presentation.
Once city council members were informed this project would not require additional funds from the city’s budget, they quickly came to an agreement.
“It’s great that we found this money sitting back in the bottom of the checkbook,” RDC Director and District 3 City Councilor Timothy Anders said. “Let’s spend it wisely.”
