Council nixes multi-family development

The Rosenberg City Council held its workshop meeting Tuesday night, with five items on the agenda, including a once-denied multi-family residential development being brought back for reconsideration.
During the public comments at the Aug. 2 city council meeting, the developers of the proposed Leva Living Community addressed Council regarding the project that was denied July 19.
At the time, Mayor Kevin Raines asked that the item be placed on a future Workshop agenda for further discussion. A Planned Unit Development (PUD) application had previously been submitted for 14.8 acres located on the west side of Spacek Road, north of The Oaks of Rosenberg subdivision.
The submittal proposed 125 residential units that are detached and either one or two stories tall.
The properties would be considered multi-family and not single-family because there are multiple units on one tract that will be under one ownership to rent to tenants and not subdivide to individual owners.
The project requires PUD submittal due to conflicts with city parking ordinance, which requires 614 spaces be provided, compared to the 317 provided with the plan. The item was reviewed by the Planning Commission on June 22 and passed by a vote of 3-1, recommending approval for the project to move forward.
Conditions of approval included the removal of wood fencing from the plan and increasing the provided parking. Developers since removed any wood fencing proposals, opting for a combination of masonry and tubular steel.
