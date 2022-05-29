Council discusses proposed 'aggressive' dog ordinance

Rosenberg City Council members and the public were at an impasse during Tuesday’s council meeting as a decision was yet to be made on an ordinance regarding the definition and penalties for an aggressive dog attack.
Many residents were upset with language in the proposed ordinance defining an “aggressive dog.”
Some felt the language too vague and would impact the city animal shelter’s no-kill status of the past three years.
The ordinance defines an aggressive dog as one that makes “an unprovoked attack” and is deemed to be unadoptable and a danger to the community.
The dog could be euthanized if it is determined to be a stray.
Cynthia Wesley has been a shelter volunteer for five years and spoke in opposition to the ordinance.
“This would be unfair to families looking for their dog,” Wesley said. “The dog would have 72 hours to be picked up by their families until shelter staff was given the choice to euthanize him. The shelter should not tell families they were too late to (rescue) their dogs.”
City Attorney Grady Randle rebutted the criticism and ensured the ordinance was not drafted with malicious intent.
“Unprovoked is used 13 times in the ordinance and not once did the legal counsel call it out for being undefined,” Randle said. “Abandonment is used 11 times within the ordinance and is consistent on how it is used. It basically says if a dog attacks another animal it is considered aggressive. How many aggressive dogs are we going to keep under the taxpayers’ dime? What do you do if the dog kills a lamb or hurts a horse? We are trying to bring some accountability.”
Randle also puts the onus on the animal rather than the owner to prevent legal headaches.
“The proposal that there is no remedy a person possesses when their dog attacks another animal is a Class C misdemeanor — a speeding ticket fine,” Randle said. “I love my dogs but a $500 fine against the owner of that aggressive dog will not replace my dog. Other than this liberation view, that will make the victim pay legal fees for a civil lawsuit and force the city to prosecute criminally and it’s just a $500 fine.”
Council ultimately decided to postpone a vote on the ordinance in order to modify the language to sound more humane.
The ordinance was first brought up during the council’s March 22 workshop meeting. Council decided to have the Animal Control Shelter Advisory Board conduct further review.
Proposed changes were introduced during the April 6 and April 26 meetings.
A video of the full meeting is available online at http://rosenbergtx.new.swagit.com/videos/174469#22353916.
In April, the Rosenberg Animal Control & Shelter Advisory Panel recommended changing the city ordinance regarding aggressive dogs to allow them to bite a human twice before being considered aggressive or dangerous.
“You understand that means (dogs get) one free bite?” Grady asked panel members at the workshop.
Yes, they said.
Randle sat in on the panel workshop in order to help guide the panel in its discussion about how the proposed amendments would jive with state law, which supercedes local ordinances.
Panel members also agreed that dogs that kill other dogs or animals should not be considered aggressive or dangerous “because dogs will be dogs” and it’s hard to determine if a dog is being aggressive or was provoked, they said.
Herald Editor Scott Reese Willey contributed to this report.
