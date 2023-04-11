The Rosenberg City Council unanimously accepted a Community Development Block Grant award worth nearly $750,000 to improve waterlines throughout the Blume Road service area during Tuesday’s meeting.
The project will rehab water and sewer lines along Prairie Lane and Mebane Lane at Avenue H and Matamoros Drive between Blume Road and FM 529.
The agreement will also be in conjunction with Fort Bend County.
The $748,432 CDBG funding repairs aging infrastructure within the low or moderate-income areas based on county census data, City Manager John Maresh said.
The application would be due by April 14 and includes a local match of approximately $65,181 for construction contingencies.
Staff is seeking further funding to assist the area’s drainage from the county in the coming years, Maresh said.
“There’s waterlines in the larger service areas but we are limited on the amount of funds we can apply for so the rest will be phases,” Maresh said. “Next year, we will try to get funding for additional sections and streets in this area.”
