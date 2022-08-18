 Skip to main content
Harvest Edition 2022

Cotton harvest stunted by drought

One rain. One heavy rain. One crucial rain. That’s all Fort Bend County cotton farmers needed at the start of summer to turn a poor harvest into a bumper crop. But the much-needed drenching never came.

Because of the lack of rain, Fort Bend County cotton farmers are bringing in an average of one bale an acre, rather than the three bales per acre that would have ensured they made a profit on all their hard work.

“We needed that one crucial rain and we would have had a bumper crop,” said Debbie Altimore, office manager at Barta Gin in Damon. “Remember that one rain we were expecting to hit at the start of summer but it turned north and hit Galveston instead? If we would have had that heavy rain we would have had a bumper crop. It really hurt us, missing that big rain. Now everybody is expecting a lot less cotton than anticipated.”

Cotton prices were at a high earlier this season, going for $1.38 per pound before dropping to 96 cents.

Now, the price is setting at $1.16. Farmers who contracted for the higher amount would still make a pretty decent profit even with a smaller harvest.

But few farmers allocate their entire harvest to a single price because they don’t want to be locked in if the prices rise.

Altimore said few cotton farmers expect to bring in their historical yield this year because of the drought.

