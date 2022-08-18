Cotton harvest stunted by drought

One rain. One heavy rain. One crucial rain. That’s all Fort Bend County cotton farmers needed at the start of summer to turn a poor harvest into a bumper crop. But the much-needed drenching never came.
Because of the lack of rain, Fort Bend County cotton farmers are bringing in an average of one bale an acre, rather than the three bales per acre that would have ensured they made a profit on all their hard work.
“We needed that one crucial rain and we would have had a bumper crop,” said Debbie Altimore, office manager at Barta Gin in Damon. “Remember that one rain we were expecting to hit at the start of summer but it turned north and hit Galveston instead? If we would have had that heavy rain we would have had a bumper crop. It really hurt us, missing that big rain. Now everybody is expecting a lot less cotton than anticipated.”
Cotton prices were at a high earlier this season, going for $1.38 per pound before dropping to 96 cents.
Now, the price is setting at $1.16. Farmers who contracted for the higher amount would still make a pretty decent profit even with a smaller harvest.
But few farmers allocate their entire harvest to a single price because they don’t want to be locked in if the prices rise.
Altimore said few cotton farmers expect to bring in their historical yield this year because of the drought.
Robert Lubojacky, manager of the Fairchild’s Gin, said crop insurance will help cotton farmers break even at best. “But they need to do more than just break even,” he explained.
“Farmers are like everybody else, they have kids in college, they need to buy food and gas for their cars.”
Farmers also have to make payments on equipment, such as pickers and harvesters and tractors, not to mention house notes and car notes, he added.
“Just breaking even isn’t enough.Crop insurance isn’t a money-making deal, it will just help pay some of the expenses.”
He said the high price of fuel and fertilizer really hit cotton farmers in their wallets this year.
“Fuel and fertilizer prices doubled are double what they were last year,” he said. “With those higher prices and smaller yields, it’s going to be hard for anyone to make a profit. They’ll probably barely cover their expenses.”
While the rain didn’t make the appearance when it mattered, it may appear now when the harvest is already started. That’s bad news to farmers.
In past seasons, heavy rains prevented farmers from getting their crops out of the fields. Cotton that is wetted down can lose value if it sprouts new growth or grows fungus. Sometimes whole fields are lost to rains.
Altimore said farmers she spoke to are concerned about the approaching rain.
“The forecast says we’re going to get hit by a heavy rain this week, and it has a lot of people nervous. They’re out in their fields right now trying to get in as much of the crop as they can before the rain comes.”
The ongoing drought also had a detrimental effect on the corn and milo harvests. Corn crops were stunted by the heat this summer. Some corn crops never matured and farmers harvested the stunted crops.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.