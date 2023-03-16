Kendleton city leaders spent a half hour Tuesday night in heated debate over possible errors in previous council meeting minutes — including whether the mayor was authorized to hire and fire city employees or whether the 2022-23 budget was formally adopted as required by law.
Tuesday’s meeting started off with fireworks.
Some members of the council questioned the accuracy of minutes from previous meetings. At the last council workshop they asked to have the minutes from previous months placed on the next agenda for discussion.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Mayor Darryl Humphrey Sr. appeared unwilling to discuss the minutes, saying the minutes had been approved at previous meetings and the council needed to move on to other agenda items.
“Here we are on March 14 discussing discrepancies in the December minutes,” he groused.
But Councilwoman Etta Patterson insisted some of the minutes were in error and she wanted them corrected. She said she provided the clerk the corrected minutes for previous meetings but the corrections are not reflected in the minutes.
Council woman Carolyn Jenkins also wanted some minutes corrected.
Humphrey wanted to know what part of the minutes Jenkins was concerned with, but Jenkins told the mayor she needed time to review them.
The council had only received the minutes from December, January and February when they arrived at the meeting, she noted.
Humphrey wanted to move on but Council member Lester Aldridge asked him to give the council time to review the minutes and Humphrey agreed.
Budget never adopted
After a minute or two, Humphrey once again asked the council if they could move on (and approve the minutes), but Jenkins said she had a problem with the November minutes.
Jenkins noted that the Nov. 1 minutes stated the city’s 2022-23 budget had been approved; however, she said the council did not vote on approving the spending plan.
“We voted to amend the budget but we never approved it,” she said.
It is unclear whether the budget was ever forwarded to the state by Nov. 31 as required by law.
Also unmentioned: Why was the budget not approved.
The Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office has subpoenaed a copy of the 2022-23 Kendleton budget. City Attorney Grady Randle notified Humphrey Sr. and Flores on Jan. 13 to immediately provide a copy of the 2022- 23 spending plan to him so that he could forward it to the district attorney’s office.
Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton told The Herald he could neither confirm nor deny existence of the subpoena; however, when told the subpoena was mentioned in an email, Middleton said, “That’s unfortunate.”
Middleton refused to discuss why his office wanted to see the city’s 2022-23 spending plan.
Bonds not approved
Jenkins also objected to another portion of the November minutes.
She said in the council voted against approving a bond to protect city staff from possible criminal prosecution in connection with public records. Yet, the minutes reflect the council approved the bonds, she said.
Here’s what the minutes from the Nov. 1, 2022 meeting state:
“Bonding ordinance to protect City Hall workers.
“City council members agreed that the city secretary and clerk should be bonded as city employees. Quotes will be sought from insurance companies and the Texas Municipal League.
“City Secretary: The bond is to cover the city hall staff if there was ever an error with public records request, permitting errors., etc.”
At the November meeting, Jenkins questioned why the city is attempting to insure employees and stated that she believed that the city had originally only hired part-time workers so that the city didn’t have to cover any of them.
At the next council meeting in November the issue was tabled.
At Tuesday’s meeting, five months later, Jenkins objected to the wording on the November minutes, saying it did not correctly reflect the council’s decision regarding the bonds.
“We didn’t agree to get that bond, and it shows on here on the minutes that we did,” she said.
The council agreed to amend the minutes to reflect the issue had been tabled at the November meeting.
Council agreed to table the Nov. 1 minutes. Humphrey said the bond for city employees and the budget will be placed on the next workshop agenda.
Humphrey was indicted in December on one count of failing or refusing to turn over public records as required by law.
Mayor is not CEO
Jenkins also objected to a citation in the January minutes which stated that the mayor is the chief executive officer of the city and has the authority to hire and fire city workers and contractors because the city does not have a city manager.
“That wasn’t approved,” she said.
“What wasn’t approved?” he asked.
“About you hiring and firing employees,” she responded.
“Well, that’s something we’ll talk about in executive session, right?” Humphrey asked Randle.
New city attorney?
Jenkins also objected to a portion of the Jan. 10 meeting minutes. At the Jan. 10 meeting, she asked about the new city attorney. Specifically, she wanted to know who the new city attorney is and noted that the council had not been notified that a new attorney had been hired.
She said the council did not approve any contract associated with hiring Randle. On Tuesday, she voted against adopting the Jan. 10 minutes.
Workshop planned
Due to errors in the minutes, the council agreed to table items: a) Minutes for city council workshop held on Nov. 1, 2022 b) Minutes for regular city council meeting held on Dec. 13, 2022 f) Minutes for city council workshop held on March 7, 2023.
