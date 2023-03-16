Kendleton City Hall

Kendleton city leaders spent a half hour Tuesday night in heated debate over possible errors in previous council meeting minutes — including whether the mayor was authorized to hire and fire city employees or whether the 2022-23 budget was formally adopted as required by law.

Tuesday’s meeting started off with fireworks.

Some members of the council questioned the accuracy of minutes from previous meetings. At the last council workshop they asked to have the minutes from previous months placed on the next agenda for discussion.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Mayor Darryl Humphrey Sr. appeared unwilling to discuss the minutes, saying the minutes had been approved at previous meetings and the council needed to move on to other agenda items.

“Here we are on March 14 discussing discrepancies in the December minutes,” he groused.

But Councilwoman Etta Patterson insisted some of the minutes were in error and she wanted them corrected. She said she provided the clerk the corrected minutes for previous meetings but the corrections are not reflected in the minutes.

Council woman Carolyn Jenkins also wanted some minutes corrected.

