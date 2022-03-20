The annual See to Succeed event offering free vision exams and corrective eyewear to local students will hold its Fort Bend Mission next week. The event will take place from March 22 - 25 at Fort Bend Community Church in Missouri City.The event will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.The Houston Health Foundation has been holding See to Succeed in the greater Houston area for 11 years now. In total, more than 90,000 students have received vision care through the program's various missions since 2011. The event is open to students ages 6-18 in any of the following school districts: Fort Bend, Houston, Lamar Consolidated, Stafford and Needville.The program began as a pilot by local women who wanted to help students who failed vision exams at their schools and needed glasses. Now the program and its many business partners have helped thousands of students. See to Succeed relies on volunteers to help run an operation this size; both volunteers with and without clinical experience.The billing partner for the Fort Bend Mission is AccessHealth. The community health center was instrumental in securing lenses and frames at lower rates for the program.Administration Manager of Houston Health Department Jacy King says partnerships like AccessHealth help make See to Succeed possible.“Partnerships are what really keep us going,” King said. “We wouldn’t have the manpower to do all that on our own.”King also said everyone should get their eyes checked at least once a year.“Just like a physical or dental exam, everyone should get their eyes checked, whether they need glasses or not,” King said. “We find things that are beyond the scope of our care that we’re able to refer out to our partners that treat further issues.”Typically, students must have failed their school’s vision exam to be treated at See to Succeed, but there are exceptions. Some students can be referred by their school nurses or students who already had glasses but lost or broke them and need replacements.King said nearly 92 percent of students who come to the event end up needing glasses. This year, staff is estimating more than 800 students will be seen by the program.“See to Succeed is one of the most impactful programs at the Houston Health Department and fills a vital gap experienced by many students in our region,” Houston Health Department director Stephen Williams said. “Most of these students would go years, or perhaps a lifetime, without a core need to succeed academically and socially.”For more information about See to Succeed including how to register or volunteer, visit houstonhealthfoundation.org
Community event provides complimentary eye care to students
