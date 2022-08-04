Local history program
The story of the Morton Lodge in Richmond and its place in the history of Texas Masonry is the program topic for the Tuesday, Aug. 16 in-person meeting of the Fort Bend County Historical Commission. Site is Patton Hall in the Gus George Law Enforcement Academy, 1521 Eugene Heimann Circle in Richmond, beginning at 3 p.m. Free and open to the public.
Hermann Sons Life
Members of the Rosenberg-Richmond Hermann Sons Life Lodge 85 will meet on Monday, Aug. 8, at 7 p.m. at the Rosenberg Civic Center. Ice cream will be served and we will have a game night. Call 281-344-8055 for more details.
Movies at Wessendorff
The free showing of the Princess and the Frog animated feature film will take place on Friday, Aug. 5, at Wessendorff Park in Richmond. The movie begins at 8:15 p.m. Grab your family, friends, lawnchairs and blankets for a free outdoor movie sponsored by the city of Richmond, 500 Preston St., Rotary Richmond Club will provide free popcorn.
Block Party
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.