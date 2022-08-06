Local history program
The story of the Morton Lodge in Richmond and its place in the history of Texas Masonry is the program topic for the Tuesday, Aug. 16 in-person meeting of the Fort Bend County Historical Commission. Site is Patton Hall in the Gus George Law Enforcement Academy, 1521 Eugene Heimann Circle in Richmond, beginning at 3 p.m. Free and open to the public.
Czech Society
The Czech Heritage Society of Fort Bend County is celebrating its 35th anniversary at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Gus George Law Enforcement Academy, 1521 Eugene Heimann in Richmond. Bring your Czech family items for show and tell and a covered dish for potluck lunch. Dessert will be provided. Everyone is welcome to join us at the meeting or to become a member, not just Czechs!
Booster club fundraiser
BF Terry FFA Booster Club will host a Back-to-School Bash Fishing Tournament on Saturday, Aug. 20, at Matagorda Harbor. Weight-in is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, contact Matt Clarke at 832-724-8871. Proceeds benefit the 2023 Senior Scholarship Fund.
Hermann Sons Life
