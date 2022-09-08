Fort Bend County Commissioners Court

The Fort Bend County Commissioners Court met Tuesday, debating among other topics the addition of two justice of the peace positions to be posted in Needville and Missouri City.

Debate started when the commissioners began discussion on item 23, regarding taking appropriate action to create Justice of the Peace positions in two places in Precinct 2; Missouri City (Place 1) and Needville (Place 2).

The position in Needville would take up residence in the existing county building.

“I guess my question is how do we justify adding two Justice of the Peace positions here,” Andy Meyers of Precinct 3 said. “The caseload across those two locations would be 44% that of Precinct 1, and splitting that in half would mean just 22% per (Justice of the Peace). I don’t see how we can justify that cost to the taxpayer.”

Vincent Morales, of Precinct 1, countered the additions are about how to best serve the people of Precinct 2.

“We need to do what is best for the people in the precinct,” Morales said. “Talking to some of the people out there, they want this. There’s currently a lot of ground to cover to serve this whole area, and adding two would make it easier for the people in the precinct be served by the court.”

Meyers added from his conversations with other Justices of the Peace, the potential workload spread across Missouri City and Needville could be done by one position as opposed to two, and reiterated his stance comes from the desire to be cost effective.

