The Fort Bend County Commissioners Court met Tuesday, debating among other topics the addition of two justice of the peace positions to be posted in Needville and Missouri City.
Debate started when the commissioners began discussion on item 23, regarding taking appropriate action to create Justice of the Peace positions in two places in Precinct 2; Missouri City (Place 1) and Needville (Place 2).
The position in Needville would take up residence in the existing county building.
“I guess my question is how do we justify adding two Justice of the Peace positions here,” Andy Meyers of Precinct 3 said. “The caseload across those two locations would be 44% that of Precinct 1, and splitting that in half would mean just 22% per (Justice of the Peace). I don’t see how we can justify that cost to the taxpayer.”
Vincent Morales, of Precinct 1, countered the additions are about how to best serve the people of Precinct 2.
“We need to do what is best for the people in the precinct,” Morales said. “Talking to some of the people out there, they want this. There’s currently a lot of ground to cover to serve this whole area, and adding two would make it easier for the people in the precinct be served by the court.”
Meyers added from his conversations with other Justices of the Peace, the potential workload spread across Missouri City and Needville could be done by one position as opposed to two, and reiterated his stance comes from the desire to be cost effective.
“The job could definitely be done with a (Justice of the Peace) in Needville for two or three days and then in Missouri City for the other two or three days,” Meyers said. “That’s what I’ve been told, at least.” Fort Bend County currently has five Justices of the Peace, with two (Judge Kelly Crow and Judge Mary S. Ward) residing in Precinct 1.
Judge Mark Gibson serves Precinct 2, while Judge Justin M. Joyce serves Precinct 3 and Judge Gary Janssen Precinct 4. The motion passed by 4-1 vote, the only passed measure on the agenda to not do so unanimously.
Item #30, regarding taking action on a Notice of Intent to apply for the Middle Mile Grant Program for the estimated amount of $36,759,000 with an estimated local match of $11,027,700 (30% grant match) regarding broadband services for underserved communities in Fort Bend County, was pulled from the docket, while no action was taken on Item #34B, amending an agreement between the county and Cobb, Fendley and Associates, Inc. for phase two of a broadband network feasibility study.
Precinct 2’s Grady Prestage made note of the county’s desire to maintain a relationship with Cobb, Fendley and Associates for the work done on phase one of the study, while noting the county did not need to make any adjustments at the time regarding phase two, despite the removal of the Middle Mile Grant from the funding.
The meeting started with County Judge KP George acknowledging the return to classes for students and teachers in Uvalde, the first classes since the tragic school shooting, holding a moment of silence in remembrance of those 21 who were killed May 24 at Robb Elementary School.
