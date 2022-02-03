The Fort Bend County Commissioners Court approved more than $1.5 million worth of grants and advanced funding on Tuesday to help fund Covid-19 relief, new EMS equipment to first responders and more.
The county’s Emergency Solutions Covid-19 grant was used to cover an additional $179,748 to provide shelter and rapid rehousing for the Fred & Mabel R. Parks Youth Ranch, Inc. through August 2022.
The agreement was made on June 23, 2020, for under $7,314. Since then, the county dished out another $164,934 in an amendment on Jan. 14, 2021.
The second amendment made Tuesday brings the payment total to $351,996.
The money will be divided among $63,816 to shelter operations and services, $41,536 to salaries and an additional $246,644 directed to hazard pay.
Also accepted was a Sirius Engineers Inc. proposal of $234,197 for an engineering design of the West Airport Boulevard intersection with SH 6 for additional turn lanes.
The payment includes the preliminary studies, design services, bid and construction phase services. The project will add a right turn lane for the westbound approach and a left turn for eastbound with a storage lane for the existing left turn lane.
Commissioners Court also struck a deal with Stryker Sales Corporation for new chest compression systems for the first responders.
The deal will not exceed $358,408.30 and will be funded by the county’s budgeted Emergency Medical Service fund.
Other notable actions included $72,886.10 to purchase five Kubota mowers for the parks department. The purchase is funded by advanced funding and certificates of obligation.
The county also renewed its online maintenance agreement with ImageSoft, Inc. for $136,134.90. The contract is one-year through Dec. 31.
For more information or to watch the meeting in full, visit https://www.fortbendcountytx.gov/government/governing-body/commissioners-court/commissioners-court-online.
