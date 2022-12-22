Andy Meyers
Without warning and in a vote split along party lines, Democrats on Fort Bend County Commissioner’s Court voted to remove Republican Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers as the county’s delegate to the Houston-Galveston Council and replace him with Judge KP George.

“The move means Fort Bend County will not have a representative on any committee of delegates for a very long time because George, as a new member, will lack the seniority needed to be appointed,” Meyers explained after Tuesday’s commissioners court meeting.

Meyers said he is the longest-serving member of HGAC, with 25 years of experience. He said he has served as chairman and served on numerous important committees.

George told The Herald on Thursday that Meyers will remain the alternate representative for Fort Bend County.

George said Meyers was replaced on the council because he no longer followed the wishes of the majority of the Fort Bend County Commissioners.

George did not elaborate.

Meyers said he was given no forewarning of his removal from H-GAC.

