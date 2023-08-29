The city of Richmond Commission has amended fees and charges for non-consent towing services.
Non-consent tow is the towing of a vehicle without the consent of the owner or operator of the vehicle, usually at the direction of a police officer. The modification was necessary due to the previous fees no longer covering costs associated with towing operations.
The new fee structure will allow the towing services to continue as necessary and keep the city on a prioritized rotation.
The long-standing relationship between the city of Richmond, Richmond police, and the licensed tow truck operators has been a commendable professional collaboration.
“Our officers have a good relationship with the wrecker companies and vice versa. The wrecker companies want to continue providing services and they are familiar with our process,” said City Manager Terri Vela.
A non-consent tow ensures the overall safety of others on roadways, she said.
“An abandoned vehicle on a roadway or from a wreck are just two examples of how the wreckers’ services are crucial to mobility,” Vela explained.
