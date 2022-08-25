The city of Rosenberg will begin spraying for mosquitoes weekly on Thursday nights starting Thursday to help attempt to control the mosquito population.
The city also provides two free dunks per household for Rosenberg residents. Dunks are placed in standing water to stop mosquitoes from hatching and are safe for people, pets, and other wildlife.
Fight the bite by draining standing water where mosquitoes breed, stay indoors from dusk to dawn, dress in long sleeves and pants when outside and use insect repellent with DEET.
To get free dunks, stop by citizens relations at City Hall, 2110 Fourth St., Monday through Friday during normal business hours. Read more on the website at rosenbergtx.gov/mosquitoes or call Citizens Relations at 832-595- 3301 for more information.
