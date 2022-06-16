“At approximately 4AM, the Downtown Water Plant experienced an electrical surge that caused one of three well circuits to trip. Electricians and city staff were dispatched to the plant and the issue has been resolved.
Residents should see water come back on and the water pressure improve as the system repressurizes. The City will be doing a system-wide flush today to assist in bringing the pressure back. We are recommending Downtown residents (excluding residents on their own water well system) boil water as a precaution for the remainder of today.
The City experienced a similar issue on May 15 that resulted in our Downtown Water Plant residents having low water pressure. We do have fail-safes in place; however, they require a manual override which we have been consistently doing while identifying the issue. This combined with a high demand on the system has caused the ongoing low water pressure issues.
We have collected data and are currently evaluating it to determine what the permanent solutions are. In the interim, we are in the process of installing an uninterrupted power supply that should prevent the circuit from tripping again. Additionally, an electrician and operator will monitor the system 24/7.
We understand your frustrations and we apologize for the inconvenience. City staff is coordinating with Inframark and CenterPoint Energy to implement the solution as soon as possible.
If you are still experiencing water pressure issues after today, please reach out to our Utility Services Division at utilityservices@fulsheartexas.gov or call 281-346-8830.”
