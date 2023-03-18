The city of Kendleton may have violated state law when it increased the water rates at the Lazy K RV Park in 2021.
The city raised the water rates at Lazy K from $100 per month to $700 per month in March 2021.
Lazy K owner Todd Doucet said Kendleton Mayor Darryl Humphrey Sr. told him a city ordinance allowed the city to change the park’s designation from commercial to residential.
However, Humphrey did not provide the ordinance to Doucet when asked.
Brian Schaeffer, executive director and CEO of Texas Association of Campground Owners, said state law prohibits communities from applying residential water rates to RV parks.
He said state law requires RV parks to be treated the same as hotels and motels when it comes to paying for city water.
According to the Texas Water Code Sec. 13.087, municipal rates for certain recreational vehicle parks, “A municipally owned utility that provides nonsubmetered master metered utility service to a recreational vehicle park shall determine the rates for that service on the same basis the utility uses to determine the rates for other commercial businesses that serve transient customers and receive nonsubmetered master metered utility service from the utility.”
The law also says, “A municipally owned utility that provides nonsubmetered master metered utility service to a recreational vehicle park may not charge a recreational vehicle park a fee that the utility does not charge other commercial businesses that serve transient customers and receive nonsubmetered master metered utility service from the utility.”
Doucet said the $600 fee increase has cost him an additional $10,000 or more over the past two years, which he feels is grossly unmerited.
He wants the city to reimburse him the money he has spent complying with the unfair monthly water bill increase.
Schaeffer said TACO is supporting a bill that will clarify water rate fees for RV parks in Texas.
House Bill 1612 deals with billing for recreational vehicle and RV parks and “shall ensure that billing for the service is based on actual water usage recorded by the retail public utility; and may not impose a surcharge based on the number of recreational vehicle or cabin sites in the recreational vehicle park.”
Schaeffer said he is puzzled by Kendleton’s actions.
“RV parks provide much-needed property tax and sales tax revenue to their communities,” he said.
“And RV owners are generally good citizens of the community they are visiting. They shop in town and purchase items at local stores and eat at local restaurants and buy gas at local gas stations. Why would a community wish to punish an RV park or its customers?”
