The city of Rosenberg issued nearly $800,000 worth of building permits in 2021.
Rosenberg’s Code Compliance Department reported $796,835.45 in the 2021 fiscal year — down from 2020’s $804,494.82 mark.
However, a total of 4,950 permits were received in the 2021 fiscal year, which is up from 4,124 announced for 2020.
Of those, residential electric permits were among the highest sought.
A total of 924 or 18.6% were electrical permits for residents between October 2020 through September 2021.
Residential permits reached a high point in August 2021 due to incoming residents of a newly constructed apartment complex.
Eighty-five electrical residential permits were received during that period.
November 2020 was the busiest month with 505 permits filed but August 2021 was the city’s most lucrative month with $98,250.68 collected.
August was followed by July 2021 with $86,564.59, December 2020 with $82,696.88 and September 2021 with $80,660.40.
The ongoing 2022 fiscal year saw 443 permit applications in October, 352 applications in November and 388 in December.
Of those, 234 were for electricity for residents followed by 214 for residential building.
Other permits issued during the fiscal year 2021 included:
- October 2020 — 383 permits, $50,238.90
- November 2020 — 505 permits, $43,675.23
- December 2020 — 329 permits, $82,696.23
- January 2021 — 348 permits, $51,932.38
- February 2021 — 283 permits, $44,273.65
- March 2021 — 441 permits, $66,829.95
- April 2021 — 481 permits, $76,860.12
- May 2021 — 371 permits, $62,454.12
- June 2021 — 468 permits, $52,398.55
- July 2021 — 438 permits, $86,564.59
- August 2021 — 497 permits, $98,250.68
- September 2021 — 425 permits, $80,660.40
