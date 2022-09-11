Rosenberg City Hall

Rosenberg City Hall is located at 2110 Fourth St.

The Rosenberg City Council has lowered the property tax rate from 38¢ to 35.5¢ and adopted the budget for this coming fiscal year.

Rosenberg Assistant City Manager Joyce Vasut presented the proposed fiscal year 2022-23 city budget in the form of an ordinance to City Council Tuesday night.

The proposed budget includes two changes, a $250,000 reduction in the sales tax and a $295,953 increase in the Fire Station No. 1 improvement project, which was the consensus of the majority of City Council.

The proposed budget and tax rate required the approval of five council members on Tuesday in order to approve the ordinances to adopt the budget and set the tax rate. However, on the initial vote only four council members approved the proposed ordinance to adopt the budget.

Voting to adopt the budget were Mayor Kevin Raines, At-Large Position 1 representative Marc Morales, At-Large Position 2 representative Alicia Casias and District 2 representative Susan Euton. Voting against the measure were District 1 representative Keith Parker, District 3 representative Hector Trevino and District 4 representative George Zepeda.

Vasut noted if City Council did not get the five “yes” votes on Tuesday needed to pass the ordinance, a second vote would be needed at another meeting or the topic could be brought up for reconsideration and a second vote taken at Tuesday’s meeting, which is what happened.

Upon reconsideration, City Council voted 6-1 in favor of adopting the FY2022-23 budget with the possibility of adjustments to be made at a later meeting if the approved tax rate didn’t support the adopted budget.

