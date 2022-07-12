Jean Scott of Beasley said the city of Beasley and Fort Bend County Road & Bridge have illegally installed culverts for private residents in her neighborhood.
But city and county officials say the culvert installations are legal and that Scott simply wanted one for her own ditch and she didn’t want to pay for it.
“We didn’t do anything illegal,” said Bill Crain, supervisor with the county’s road and bridge department. “We don’t single any property owners out. We treat everybody equally.”
Under an interlocal agreement with the city of Beasley, as with every city and village within Fort Bend County, the road and bridge department will help install culverts on city and county roads, Crain explained.
The Beasley city ordinance requires property owners to pay the cost of culverts and the cost of a permit to have them installed, but the county’s road and bridge crew will install the culverts.
“She’s not the first (to make such allegations),” Crain said. “We hear it from time to time. But it’s perfectly OK for us to (install culverts on right of ways).”
Beasley Mayor Kenneth Reid agrees. The city of Beasley owns the 80-foot deep rights of way throughout the city, Reid explained.
In order for new property owners to have access to city streets, the city will have culverts installed over ditches if the property owner buys the culverts and pays for a permit, he explained.
At that point, the city reaches out to the county road and bridge department, which will “shoot the grade” (survey the ditch and its depth) and do the actual installation.
Reid said the city was having trouble with flooding on Avenue A, from South First Street to South Second Street and asked the road and bridge to come out and survey the ditches and see if they could be improved.
The road and bridge crew found that some of the culverts had been crushed over the years and were restricting the flow of water, which was leading to flooding, Reid recalled.
So the city purchased new culverts and asked the county to install them. “We only agreed to replace the culverts because at one time the property owners had purchased the culverts and paid for the permits,” he explained.
The city also asked the road and bridge crew to look at the ditches on Avenue A all the way through Avenue J because of poor drainage.
Some of those ditches were cleaned out and new culverts installed. Scott lives on the corner of First Street and Avenue G. Reid said the road and bridge crew did not believe Scott’s culvert on Avenue G needed replacing.
He said a culvert in front of her home had been replaced free of charge previously. Reid said the culverts are replaced with money from sales tax revenue, not property taxes.
He said the city receives sales tax revenue from the state each month, some of which is put into the city’s own road and bridge fund to pay for culvert installations, drainage ditch improvements and even resurfacing streets.
However, when Crain and Reid explained the situation to Scott, she scoffed at their reasoning, they said. She attended a city hall meeting where she brought up the allegations.
“They didn’t like me exposing them, so they had me arrested,” she said.
A sheriff’’s deputy came up to the meeting and escorted her out of City Hall, she recalled. Reid said Scott had disrupted the meeting but was not arrested.
“She wanted to know why the city didn’t replace her culvert on Avenue G, and when we told her it was because the county deemed it unnecessary — that her ditch didn’t need cleaning out and her culvert didn’t need replacing — she pitched a fit,” Reid recalled, adding that the city attorney supported the city and county’s decision.
“Basically, she told us that if other people got new culverts for free, she wanted one for free,” he said. “But I’m not going to spend taxpayer money to replace something that doesn’t need to be replaced. And she never even thanked us for replacing the culvert in front of her house — for free!”
He said Scott was given her three minutes to speak at the city council meeting but continued well after her allotted time. He said he repeatedly asked her to stop talking and when she wouldn’t stop, he summoned a sheriff’s deputy.
He said the deputy interviewed city staff and Scott and reviewed the video tape of the meeting and agreed Scott was disrupting the meeting.
“Even though I could have had her arrested, I chose not to have her arrested,” Reid recalled.
Later, Scott had her landscaper install a culvert for her driveway on Avenue G, which is illegal, Reid said.
“She did not have permission from the city to install that culvert. We could have it dug up and removed if we wanted to.”
Reid said Scott is hoping a news story on the alleged wrongdoings will force the city’s hand.
“She exhausted all her other resources. She’s gone to the county and commissioners court meetings and the city and city hall meetings and nothing came of it so now she’s turning to the media,” Reid said.
Crain said he tried to make Scott see the legality of the issue but she refused.
“She didn’t care. If other people were getting free culverts, she wanted one, too, whether it was one inch or 12 inches (round), she wanted one if it was free.”
