Rosenberg City Council members on Tuesday, Feb. 1. heard the case for renewing the city’s contract for concrete sidewalk repair and construction in 2022 during their first meeting in February.
The resolution, R-3241, passed without any opposition.
Executive director of public services, Rigo Calzoncin, led a presentation for council members on the city’s existing contract with Si Environmental LLC.
Rosenberg has been in contract with the company since 2020, Calzoncin explained.
The first contract included the option for three separate one-year extensions; one extension has been used already, he added.
Following the completion of 2022’s contracted work, one additional year will be available for extension, he said.
“Si Environmental LLC has performed in an acceptable manner and staff recommends approval of Resolution 3241,” Calzoncin said.
The contract is for a base amount of $410,000.
The public works’ department has a budget of $110,000 for sidewalk repair and replacement for the fiscal year.
The Rosenberg Development Corporation also has funds allocated for sidewalk construction.
Calzoncin said the goal is to have necessary sidewalk work completed during the fiscal year.
Si Environmental will continue to offer its services at the original unit price of their first contract from 2020, he said.
This work is not location-specific, meaning that other city departments will be able to receive sidewalk construction and repair at the same price negotiated in this resolution.
Si Environmental LLC will continue to service the city of Rosenberg’s sidewalk repair and construction from March 1, 2022 to Feb. 28, 2023.
The contract has one additional extension available for 2023.
Once Calzoncin explained the city has already allocated the budget necessary for sidewalk repair and construction, no city council members had any opposition or questions about the contract as it stands.
The renewed contract will help the city as it continues to grow and expand in 2022 and beyond. Calzoncin explained.
Si Environmental’s headquarters and main operational center are both located in Rosenberg.
The company has been servicing the greater Houston area since 2012 and serves more than 200 facilities.
