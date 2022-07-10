The Rosenberg City Council met Tuesday and approved reducing the speed limit to 40 miles per hour along FM 2977 (Minonite Road) from the centerline of FM 762 south to the city limits.
Council was responding to the Federal Railroad Administration’s requirement to lower the speed limit on the busy highway.
The Texas Department of Transportation conducted a traffic study and recommended the speed limit should be lowered from 45 miles per hour.
Executive Director of Public Services Rigo Calzoncin spoke to the council regarding the agency’s recommendations.
“As part of the railroad quiet zone project for the south zone, which encompasses Commercial Drive, Brazos Center Boulevard, and FM 2977 (Minonite Road), the Federal Railroad Administration is requiring the speed limit on FM 2977 be lowered to 40 miles per hour,” Calzoncin said.
The ordinance established the new speed limit on the 0.4-mile roadway southwest of the intersection with Reading Road.
New speed signs were prepared to alert drivers and went into effect immediately following the ordinance’s unanimous passage.
Council also solidified the fee schedule for residential and commercial trash rates.
The proposed rates for solid waste services were presented at the June 28 workshop meeting and will be in effect beginning Oct. 1.
Residential rates will remain the same at $18.19 per month despite trash pickups increasing to bi-weekly.
The commercial polycart services will increase $2.24 to a rate of $25.63 per month for one-time per week pickup and increase $0.36 to a rate of $28.75 per month for two-time per week pickup.
Commercial dumpster and container service rates vary based on the size of container and frequency of pickup. Commercial customers will see decreases of up to $25 per month and the larger, more frequent services will have increases of up to $77.65 per month.
The rates are subject to change based on the terms of the contract for the contract year beginning on October 1, 2024, staff said.
