The city of Rosenberg and the city of Richmond municipal courts will once again offer Safe Harbor Warrant Days to those folks who have outstanding traffic tickets or warrants.
In Rosenberg, Safe Harbor Warrant Days are scheduled Tuesday, March 22 and Tuesday, March 29.
The Safe Harbor Day events take place between 1:30-4:30 p.m. This year’s Safe Harbor Warrant Days offers those with outstanding warrants in Rosenberg and Richmond an opportunity to take care of warrants without the fear of being arrested during the statewide 2022 Warrant Round-Up, set for April 6-13.
The city of Richmond Municipal Court will hold its Safe Harbor Warrant Days on Friday, March 25 and Thursday, March 31. The Richmond Municipal Court will hold its Safe Harbor Day events between 8:30 am. and noon on Friday, March 25, and between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on March 31.
Payments on outstanding warrants will be expected and payment plans may be ordered at the judge’s discretion.
Anyone interested in finding out if they have a warrant, or to register for a hearing, contact Rosenberg Municipal Court at 832-595-3450 or Richmond Municipal Court at 281-342-0578
