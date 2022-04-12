Chris Rock comes to Sugar Land

Chris Rock is coming to the Smart Financial Centre on Nov. 5 and tickets are on sale as of 10 a.m. Tuesday.
The comedian added three Texas shows to his Ego World Tour which included stops in Irving and San Antonio.
The stand-up routine will come nearly eight months after Will Smith slapped him on stage during the Oscars after a joke made toward Jada Pinkett Smith, Will’s wife.
For tickets, visit https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/3A005C87C5104BA2 or visit the Smart Finanical Centre box office.
The 57-year-old is best known for his roles on Saturday Night Live, the Madagascar film franchise, the 2005 adaption of The Longest Yard and Grown Ups and its sequel Grown Ups 2.
His accolades include four Emmy Awards and three Grammys for best comedy album.
