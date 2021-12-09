The Fort Bend County engineering department wants to move a portion of the proposed Grand Parkway extension about a mile from where it was last proposed to pass through the county — and that doesn’t sit well with some folks.
Specifically, the engineering department asked commissioners in October to modify the Fort Bend County Major Thoroughfare Plan involving segment C of the Grand Parkway extension where it passes through Precinct 1 in Fort Bend County.
A proposed intersection along the route, certain to be developed by private businesses, also would be moved.
The county commissioners court held a public hearing on the proposed modification during Tuesday’s meeting.
Following some heated discussion, commissioners voted unanimously for the modification.
Roger Adamson, CEO of The George Foundation, said the commissioners actions in October will have a negative impact on citizens of Fort Bend County.
“At the court’s Oct. 12 meeting, the five of you voted to begin to reverse a quarter of a century of planning, evaluation and approval that involved over a dozen local, state and federal agencies, such as TxDOT, the Army Corp. of Engineers and environmental groups, and other agencies on the optimal way to extend the Grand Parkway within Fort Bend County,” Adamson told the court.
“This wide-ranging group of experts, rather remarkably in this day and age, reached a consensus on the alignment of segment C. But with no prior announcement and in the absence of any real public discourse, on Oct. 12, the commissioners inexplicably changed that. In fact, the video of that October meeting shows this court seemingly ignored 25 years of extensive planning in less than 25 seconds.”
The George Foundation offered to donate a 14.5 mile-tract of land for the toll road, Adamson said.
“The commissioners court also failed to respond or acknowledge an offer from The George Foundation to donate 14 miles of right of way” along the proposed route approved by the experts, he said.
Although left unsaid Tuesday, the foundation would undoubtedly recoup the cost of the 550 acres through the development of land along the toll road and interchange.
By moving the location of the intersection and right-of-way off of foundation-owned property, commissioners have “thrown away and wasted a tremendous investment of taxpayer resources and a wide-range of expertise that was brought to bear to decide the best alignment of segment C,” Adamson said.
But a private developer told commissioners he purchased property at the site of the proposed intersection in 2019 only to find out later it had been moved.
Commissioners voted Tuesday to move the intersection back to the area where developer Daniel Signorelli purchased the property.
Adamson was furious about the unexpected move.
“The relocation of the alignment contemplated by the court at its Oct. 12 meeting will have no impact on state or federal funding — at least, ethically,” he said.
“However, that agreement will now result in a taxpayer expense of what we estimate to be more than $100 million for the right-of-way acquisition — and for reasons unknown, waive the county’s immunity from suit by the developer if the county fails to perform,” Adamson noted.
He said the court’s decision in October contradicted the decision in 2020 when it affirmed the extension’s original route through Precinct 1. That route would have placed the intersection on foundation-owned property.
The modification will result in a substantial delay of the extension and the extension’s benefit to citizens in Fort Bend, Brazoria and Galveston counties, he added.
By modifying the route of the extension, the county will negatively impact the foundation’s ability to provide grant monies to worthwhile causes in Fort Bend County, he said.
“The court’s decision to transfer value from The Foundation to a private developer will no doubt have a negative impact on The Foundation’s future grant-making capacity, which will in turn be detrimental to the citizens of Fort Bend County.”
Signorelli, founder and CEO of The Signorelli Co., spoke in favor of the proposed move.
He said he purchased the 4,700-acre community at the very end of 2019.
“About 60 days later, with no notice and no opportunity for public comment, such as is afforded today to The George Foundation, The George Foundation’s consultant and former board member worked to modify the major thoroughfare plan without any comment,” Signorelli told commissioners. “And what that did was it shifted the intersection from the property that we made a business decision to invest in off that property.”
As for The George Foundation’s assertion that there were no comments in the 25 seconds of discussion at the Oct. 12 meeting, Signorelli reminded commissioners that his company’s investment has been tied up for more than two years as it worked on resolving the unexpected loss of the intersection.
“The purpose of the Signorelli Company acquiring this land was that intersection,” he said.
Signorelli said his company planned to make four intersections on his property if the segment came through it like first proposed to create even more jobs and growth in that area of the county.
But he said The George Foundation was unwilling to play ball.
“We collectively all gave presentations to the Fort Bend County Toll Road Authority to explain what the best scenarios were,” he recalled. “Now, us on one side being a good neighbor and excited to be developing in Fort Bend and bring all these jobs and tax base and create a catalyst to support the bonds needed to develop a billion dollar toll road, offered what is best for Fort Bend County, as a matter of fact, which is four intersections with developable land, not an intersection in the middle of a creek.”
He said his company also offered to compromise to expedite the process, and that was a compromise to split the road in two ways. They get two and we get two.”
Signorelli said The George Foundation dismissed the compromise.
He said The George Foundation offered to donate the land at 50% of the value. “And, interesting enough, they valued their land at $25,000 per acre, meaning $40 million and they were going to sell it for half, 20 million bucks. That’s generous. That’s not as generous as us offering our land for free.”
