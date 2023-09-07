Car crashes into Denny's, 23 injured

Rain-slicked streets may have contributed to a vehicle crashing through a Denny’s restaurant on Saturday and injuring 23 people, police reported.
At approximately 11:22 a.m., the Rosenberg Police Department began receiving calls about a vehicle that crashed into the Denny’s restaurant, located at 27960 Southwest Freeway.
The vehicle, a red 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee, was driven by a 30-year-old Fort Bend County man.
The vehicle crashed into the south wall of the building, injuring a total of 23 people inside, Rosenberg police reported.
The injuries ranged from minor lacerations to severe injuries, but all appear to be non-life threatening, investigators said.
All injured parties were conscious at the time they were transported to local hospitals.
In all, 20 individuals were transported to three different hospitals for various injuries.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.