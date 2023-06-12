Capitol Highlights

The Austin real estate developer who is at the heart of Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment was arraigned on eight federal charges Friday, the Austin American-Statesman reported. Nate Paul was arrested by the FBI on Thursday.

Paul, 36, has been accused of providing financial benefits to the attorney general, who in exchange intervened in several legal issues involving Paul. That connection led in part to the Texas House impeaching Paxton on May 27. He now awaits a trial sometime this summer in the Senate.

The federal charges allege Paul made false statements to financial institutions in Texas, Connecticut, New York and Ireland that underreported his total liabilities and overreported his cash, influencing lenders’ decisions to loan him money to buy commercial properties.

Meanwhile, Tony Buzbee, the Houston attorney hired to represent Paxton, said his client was the victim of a “kangaroo court,” according to the Texas Tribune. Buzbee, who is leading Paxton’s legal team, predicted Paxton “will never be convicted by the Senate. Not on this evidence. Not with this record. The fact is these allegations are completely untrue.”

Paxton has been temporarily removed from office, with former Texas secretary of state John Scott appointed as interim attorney general.

State fights to seize former state park land

Commissioners with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department voted unanimously Saturday to pursue eminent domain claims to acquire property that once was Fairfield Lake State Park.

