Capitol Highlights

House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, told The Dallas Morning News and other media outlets that he is open to bringing resort-style casinos to Texas. But don’t expect to find slot machines in 7-Eleven stores if casino gambling is legalized.

“What I don’t want to see is to walk into every convenience store and see 15 slot machines,” Phelan said. “I want to see destination-style casinos that are high quality and that create jobs and that improve the lifestyle of those communities.”

The gambling industry is preparing for another strong push to bring gaming to one of the few major markets that doesn’t allow it. But other state leaders seem more hesitant, including Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who said in December that he “doesn’t see any movement on it.”

Gov. Greg Abbott has softened his once-strong opposition to legalized gambling, echoing Phelan’s support for casinos that also feature golf courses, luxury hotels and other amenities.

The Morning News report said the Dallas-Fort Worth area would be a top location because of its strong convention and tourism industry, as well as access to major airports.

House rules allow Democrats to chair committees

New House rules adopted in the first week of the legislative session allow the appointment of Democrats to chair certain committees, despite being in the minority in that chamber. The Texas Standard reported that was a victory for Phelan, who defied Republicans wanting to ban Democrats from holding chair positions.

