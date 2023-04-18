Capitol Highlights

The Texas House passed a bill promising $17 billion in tax relief, a measure that is at odds with the Senate’s tax break plan, according to the Austin American-Statesman. The House bill would lower by half a home’s cap on appraisal increases. It passed overwhelmingly, 141-9. However, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who presides over the Senate, said that body will not approve it, preferring its plan to raise property exemptions from $40,000 to $70,000.

In a press conference held Thursday, Patrick reiterated his opposition, saying appraisal caps do not have much effect on property tax bills.

“So let me be very clear, I’ve said before this session, I’ve said it at the beginning of session, I’ve said recently, you don’t negotiate on bad math,” Patrick said.

House Speaker Dade Phelan took a less confrontational stand.

“I think we need to do what’s best for all Texans, and that is sit down and hammer out a compromise,” Phelan said in part. “We are ready, willing and able to do it in the Texas House.”

Parental book bill passes the Senate

The Texas Senate passed a bill last week that would require schools to inform parents of all books their children check out of school libraries, The Dallas Morning News reported. The bill’s sponsor, state Sen. Angela Paxton, R-McKinney, said she sponsored the bill after being contacted about sexually explicit materials in school libraries.

