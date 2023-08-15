Capitol Highlights

Forecasters for the National Weather Service are anticipating a more active hurricane season this year because of record-warm ocean surface temperatures, the Texas Tribune reported.

Hurricane season runs through the end of November. The Climate Prediction Center now predicts six to 11 hurricanes this season in the Atlantic Ocean, with as many as five of those being major hurricanes. The new projection is considerably higher than the one released in May just before hurricane season commenced.

Bradley Brokamp, an NWS meteorologist in Galveston, said the higher prediction is the result of the higher sea surface temperatures.

“The name of the game this season seems to be the heat because it’s been quite exceptional,” Brokamp told the Tribune.

Another NWS meteorologist, Jeff Lutze, based in Corpus Christi, said the higher probability of Atlantic hurricanes increases the likelihood of a storm striking Southeast Texas.

“The big question mark is whether or not we’ll get the upper air pattern to allow the storms to get this far into the Gulf of Mexico,” Lutz said. Some of the most damaging hurricanes to hit Texas in recent years came in August or September.

Federal grand jury investigating Paxton

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.