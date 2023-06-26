Capitol Highlights

Texas’ power grid reported record electricity use early last week. Both the Public Utility Commission of Texas and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas are urging residents and businesses to voluntarily reduce electricity use as temperatures soar above100 degrees over much of the state. So far the grid, which administers 90% of the state’s power load, has been able to keep up with demand.

Temperatures set record highs for June in several Texas cities: 111 degrees in Junction, 115 in Laredo, and 113 in Del Rio. The heat wave stretches from the Pecos River Valley in the west to the Rio Grande in the south to the Pineywoods in the east. State Climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon pointed to several factors, including near-record temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico, a high-pressure system trapping the heat over the state, and climate change.

“Texas is running about 2 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than it did during the 20th century,” Nielsen-Gammon told the Texas Tribune. “So if you’re close to a temperature record, that will put it over the edge.”

ERCOT has implemented a voluntary curtailment program for so-called flexible customers — such as bitcoin mining facilities — to reduce power use during periods of high demand.

“These customers are large power users but have the flexibility and willingness to reduce their energy use quickly, if needed. By working with these large loads during peak demand periods, we will better serve all Texans while keeping the grid reliable and resilient,” said Woody Rickerson of ERCOT.

Storms spur spate of disaster declarations

Storm systems have caused widespread damage across the state and prompted Gov. Greg Abbott to issue disaster declarations for Ochiltree, Cass, Franklin, Harrison, Marion, Upshur, Wood, Camp, Gregg, Hopkins, Panola, Smith and Titus counties. The storms caused loss of life, severe damage to power lines and structures, and flash flooding.

